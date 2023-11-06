A Calif. Dad and Daughter, 3, Were Killed in 2001. A Suspect Was Just Arrested

Stephen Murphy, 24, had taken his daughter Kali, 3, to her grandmother's house that day

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/ Facebook Kali and Stephen Murphy

A Los Angeles man is accused in the 2001 shooting deaths of a father and his young daughter.

Jahon Terez Smith, 47, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Los Angeles International Airport worker Stephen Murphy, 24, and his daughter Kali, 3. He is also charged with four counts of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder.

Murphy and his daughter were killed in a drive-by shooting outside their home in Compton on Aug. 8, 2001.

“I express my deepest sympathies to the Murphy family for the immeasurable pain they have endured through these long years,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release. “The resolution of this 22-year-old cold case underscores the significance of solving crimes that have remained unsolved for far too long. Let this also be a reminder to all who believe they can evade the long arm of the law: no matter how much time passes, we will never stop pursuing justice on behalf of the victims and their families.”

"The special circumstance of multiple murder is alleged," the DA's office said in a statement. "It also is alleged that the attempted murders were committed willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, and that in the commission of the crimes, the defendant personally used a handgun."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/ Facebook Jahon Terez Smith

Murphy and his daughter were innocent victims of a gang feud that started the night before with the shooting of a 22-year-old man, ABC7, citing police, reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Hugo Reynaga said at a press conference Friday that Murphy was buckling Kali into his vehicle when he heard shots firing.

“Stephen believed it was safer to get Kali into his grandmother’s house than outside, when rounds were firing," Reynaga said. "Stephen snatched Kali out of the car seat and made a dash for his grandmother’s front door in order to protect Kali. But on that day, evil won.”

Two other people were shot in five separate drive-by shootings, according to ABC7.

Smith was arrested on Oct. 30. He is being held without bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.



