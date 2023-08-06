‘Calibunga,’ dude. Cal Expo water park, once Raging Waters, to reopen with upgrades

A Sacramento State graduate executed a long-term lease Saturday to take over the water park at Cal Expo.

Steve Dooner, 67, owns Silverwood Entertainment in Las Vegas. He created California Dreamin’, another limited liability company, in August to reimagine what was formerly Raging Waters at Cal Expo in Sacramento, according to LinkedIn.

California Dreamin’ plans to expand park operations into two venues. One is the Calibunga water park and the other a restaurant and wine bar called Cal Soleil that will operate year-round, according to a news release Dooner published Saturday.

Dooner signed a letter of intent to operate the park in February.

Palace Entertainment, which had operated Raging Waters at the Sacramento fairgrounds since 2007, announced in November that it had terminated its lease.

Calibunga park plans include a new wave pool, a surfing attraction and new slides and raft rides. Dooner currently plans to feature an expanded “lazy river” with a swim-up bar and a separate children’s area, the news release said. Cabanas will be available with phone chargers and safes for belongings.

Dooner said most of the rides and attractions will be new after a remodel.

Cal Soleil will offer local and international wines, salads, sandwiches and pizzas, Dooner said. The restaurant will aim for an Old California atmosphere and often feature live entertainment, he said. His release did not include a projected opening date for the new amenities.

Dooner attended both American River College and Sacramento State, where he studied architecture, engineering and theater, according to his LinkedIn page.