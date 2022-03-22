Calibre Mining Advances the High-Grade Pavon Central Open Pit Mine Development and Announces Expansion Drill Results

Calibre Mining Corp.
·7 min read
Calibre Mining Corp.
Calibre Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's next high-grade open pit mine, at Pavon Central and 2021 and 2022 drill programs. Pavon Central development is on track to ramp up production in the first half of 2023 and recent results highlight high-grade drilling and expansion of defined high-grade open pit deposits at the Pavon Central, and Pavon South.

Highlights from the Pavon Complex include:

Highlight Pavon Central Drill Results

  • 5.08 g/t Au over 7.6 metres ETW from 72.7 metres in hole PVC-21-046;

  • 4.21 g/t Au over 6.5 metres ETW from 32.0 metres in hole PVC-21-062;

  • 4.46 g/t Au over 9.8 metres ETW from 94.6 metres in hole PVC-21-078; and

  • 8.58 g/t Au over 4.0 metres ETW from 145.3 metres in hole PVC-21-081.

Highlight Pavon South Drill Results

  • 11.56 g/t Au over 12.4 metres ETW from 37.6 metres in hole PVS-21-004;

  • 4.08 g/t Au over 2.3 metres ETW from 49.4 metres in hole PVS-21-002;

  • 3.04 g/t Au over 28.4 metres ETW from 26.2 metres in hole PVS-21-006; and

  • 11.75 g/t Au over 3.9 metres ETW from 81.2 metres in hole PVS-21-014.

*A complete list of 2021 drill results since the resource and reserve cut-off date will be included in the updated end of year 2021 Libertad Technical report which will be filed on or before March 31, 2022.

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “In 2021, Calibre responsibly initiated mining and steadily increased Pavon Norte production rates delivering a new mine and additional feed into our Libertad mill. Successful gold production from Pavon Norte to our underutilized Libertad mill demonstrates the success of our expanding operating strategy to de-orphan satellite deposits to generate robust cash flows and extend mine life. The significantly higher reserve grade at Pavon Central, over that of Pavon Norte, is expected to positively contribute to 2023 and 2024 production growth while maintaining constant mining and hauling rates, leading to lower per ounce costs.

Pavon Norte represents the first of three known high-grade open pits within this emerging gold district. As exploration at our 100% owned Pavon Complex continues to advance, we are beginning to see the benefits of our drill program and believe there is great potential to make new discoveries and continue to expand known resources particularly when intercepting high-grade intercepts near surface as reported today.”

2021/2022 Exploration Drilling Program

The drilling completed in 2021 and the current program focuses on step out drilling on the currently identified resources, extending mineralization along strike and down dip, in all three deposits. The vein bearing structure varies in width and grade with several drillholes host to multiple gold bearing quartz veins within a wide fault structure. Given the positive drill results, to-date, there is good potential to expand Pavon Central along strike to the north where new intercepts including 4.46 g/t Au over 9.8 metres and 5.98 g/t Au over 1.4 metres. Pavon Central south extension drilling intercepted 8.58 g/t Au over 4.0 metres approximately 250 metres along strike outside of the currently defined resources potentially indicating a new ore shoot with potential to grow. Additionally, excitement grows around the Pavon South deposit which exhibits shallow, high-grade intercepts along strike outside of currently defined resources.

Pavon Overview and Opportunities

During Q1, 2021, Calibre initiated mining at its 100% owned Pavon Norte open pit mine the first of three known open pit gold deposits which also includes Pavon Central and Pavon South. Calibre is advancing development and permitting along trend to begin mining at Pavon Central by Q1, 2023 which hosts an average open pit mine reserve grade of 6.49 g/t gold (see Feb 23, 2022 News Release here), almost double the grade of Pavon Norte. The planned mine expansion into the Pavon Central zone and the increased gold grade is expected to positively contribute to 2023 and 2024 production growth.

The Company remains on track and on budget to advance Pavon Central during the remainder of 2022, with the expectation to achieve mining by Q1, 2023. All mine development capital for Pavon Central is included in the Company’s growth capital guidance, which is all self funded through a strong cash balance of US$78.5 million (as at December 31, 2021), no debt and 2022 production of between 220,000 and 235,000 ounces. Growth capital for the new Pavon Central mine includes site infrastructure, and road and power line installation and upgrades.

Link 1Figures
Link 2 – Drilling Tables
Link 3 – 3D Visualization of the Pavon Gold Project

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Calibre maintains a Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QA/QC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is halved and shipped in sealed bags to Bureau Veritas in Managua, Nicaragua, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems ISO 9001:2008, Environmental Management: ISO14001 and Safety Management OH SAS 18001 and AS4801. Prior to analysis, samples are prepared at Veritas' Managua facility and then shipped to its analytical facility in Vancouver, Canada. Gold analyses are routinely performed via fire assay/AA finish methods. For greater precision, samples of high-grade material assaying 5 g/t Au or higher are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Analyses for silver and other elements of interest are performed using 4-acid digestion with analytical methods employing Induction Coupled Plasmaspectrometry ("ICP"), mass spectroscopy (“MS”), and emission spectroscopy (“EM”)

Estimated True Widths (‘ETW’) for reported vein intercepts are based on empirical 3D models of the individual veins. Estimates are determined in cross-section by measuring the modelled vein thickness perpendicular to the vein margins and through the midpoint of the drill hole intercept. Percentage based differences between individual ETW’s and down-hole interval lengths will vary between drill holes depending on drill hole inclination, variations in vein strike and dip, and overall geometries of the different vein systems.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Myers Ph.D., P.Geo., Senior Manager Generative Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Senior Vice President Corporate Development
T: (604) 628-1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, no debt, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward; statements relating to the Company’s 2022 priority resource expansion opportunities; the Company’s metal price and cut-off grade assumptions; the Company’s plans for the Pan Mine for 2022, including production and exploration and its contribution to production growth. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2021, all available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company’s Nevada properties. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r