Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 227,705,860 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 67.72% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2021.
Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:
Election of the Board of Directors; and
Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2021.
Detailed results of the voting are set out below:
Election of Directors
Nominee
Outcome of Votes
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Darren Hall
Carried
221,059,623
99.87
287,907
0.13
Blayne Johnson
Carried
217,594,515
98.30
3,753,015
1.70
Douglas Forster
Carried
206,796,860
93.43
14,550,670
6.57
Edward Farrauto
Carried
217,622,712
98.32
3,724,818
1.68
Raymond Threlkeld
Carried
211,892,851
95.73
9,454,679
4.27
Douglas Hurst
Carried
204,869,393
92.56
16,478,137
7.44
Audra Walsh
Carried
213,635,865
96.52
7,711,665
3.48
Mike Vint
Carried
220,837,470
99.77
510,060
0.23
Randall Chatwin
Carried
220,455,835
99.60
891,695
0.40
The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.
Appointment of Auditors
Outcome of Votes
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Carried
227,631,322
99.97
74,538
0.03
Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Darren Hall”
Darren Hall
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Ryan King
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
T: (604) 628-1010
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com
About Calibre Mining Corp.
Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a ‘hub-and-spoke’ operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.