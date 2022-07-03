Arenado hits 2 HRs, Cardinals power past Phillies 7-6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    St. Louis Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jorge Polanco
    Jorge Polanco
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Gibson
    Kyle Gibson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Daniel Castano
    Daniel Castano
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Gordon
    Nick Gordon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nolan Gorman
    Nolan Gorman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday.

With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in major league history a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning.

The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.

It was 6-all when Arenado led off the ninth by clearing the wall in left field off Seranthony Domínguez (4-2) for his 17th home run. Arenando hit for the cycle on Friday in the Cardinals’ 5-3 defeat to the Phillies.

Yairo Muñoz hit a two-run double, Matt Vierling had a pair of RBIs and Odúbel Herrera had three hits for the Phillies.

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley (4-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth, striking out five of the seven batters he faced.

RANGERS 7, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Kole Calhoun homered twice and drove in four runs, and Martín Pérez won his seventh straight decision as Texas beat New York.

Calhoun hit a three-run shot off spot starter Trevor Williams in the second inning and third-year catcher Jonah Heim followed with his career-high 11th home run to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead.

Starling Marte launched an early two-run homer and Eduardo Escobar also went deep against Pérez (7-2), who had given up only two long balls in 15 starts covering 93 1/3 innings coming in. But the 31-year-old lefty yielded nothing else, permitting seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He is 7-0 in his last 11 starts, making a strong bid for his first All-Star selection this month.

Pérez is unbeaten in his last 14 starts — a career best. His seven-game winning streak matches a career high set in 2017. Texas has won 11 of his past 12 outings.

Williams (1-5) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in his seventh start of the year.

TWINS 4, ORIOLES 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a tying homer and Jose Miranda delivered a game-ending single as Minnesota again rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

A day after Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jorge López for a 3-2 victory, Minnesota came back once more. Polanco began the ninth with a home run against López (4-4) that made it 3-all. Alex Kirilloff doubled with one out, Gary Sánchez singled and Miranda followed with a single to win it.

Miranda entered the game in the top of the ninth at third base after Gio Urshela was pulled for a pinch-runner in the eighth.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. Jharel Cotton pitched three scoreless innings in relief and Emilio Pagán (4-4) worked the ninth.

Anthony Santander hit his 15th home run for Baltimore. Orioles star Trey Mancini was back in the lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duties on Friday with a right hand injury and went 1 for 3. Nick Gordon hit a solo home run in the seventh, cutting the Twins’ deficit to 3-1.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesús Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the first inning and scored in the seventh, Daniel Castano picked up his first win of the season and Miami continued its domination of Washington.

The Marlins have won 10 of 11 games against the Nationals in this season, but are 26-39 against everyone else.

Miami’s latest win came in a sloppy game that included four throwing errors and a couple of wild pitches. Washington’s Juan Soto also provided some holiday weekend fireworks with his 15th home run of the season.

Soto’s homer was the only earned run charged to Castano (1-1), who was solid in striking out three and allowing four hits in five-plus innings. He and the Marlins bullpen got run support thanks to Aguilar’s 2 for 5 performance, plus two runs driven in by Avisaíl García and another on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Rojas.

Second baseman Jon Berti also stole his major league-leading 25th base of the season, and designated hitter Garrett Cooper hit his 20th double. Tanner Scott pitched the ninth to pick up his ninth save of the year.

Nationals starter Jackson Tetreault (2-2) struggled with his command in giving up four earned runs on four hits and five walks in four innings.

YANKEES 13, GUARDIANS 4, 1st game; YANKEES 6, GUARDIANS 1, 2nd game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton blasted consecutive homers, Nestor Cortes shut Cleveland down for six innings and New York continued its torrid winning pace by completing a doubleheader sweep.

Matt Carpenter homered twice and Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs in New York’s romp in the opener. The Yankees are 25-6 since May 31.

Cortes (7-3) allowed a homer in the first to Amed Rosario and little else. The left-hander gave up one run and three hits and struck out six, including Guardians star José Ramírez three times.

New York’s bullpen took it from there, but it wasn’t smooth. Michael King squirmed out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and worked the eighth. Wandy Peralta also filled the bases in the ninth, forcing manager Aaron Boone to bring in closer Clay Holmes to get pinch-hitter Steven Kwan for the final out and his 15th save.

At 58-21, New York is not only running away with the AL East, but has the second-best record after 79 games of any team in 93 years. Only the 1998 Yankees (59-20) were better, and this version is so far step for step with those World Series champions.

Rizzo and Stanton homered in the fourth off Aaron Civale (2-5), who held the Yankees without a hit the first time through their order. Rizzo and Stanton connected for two-out homers in the fourth, with Rizzo's shot going 409 feet and Stanton's 432.

Cole (7-2) was tagged for consecutive homers in the second inning by Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes before settling in. The right-hander allowed Cleveland just one other hit and struck out six.

DJ LeMahieu added a solo shot off rookie Kirk McCarty (0-2) for the Yankees. Jose Trevino also homered.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to lift Detroit.

With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed with the first homer of his career.

Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth and earned the win as Detroit’s pitchers retired the last 17 batters they faced.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead on Hunter Dozier’s bases-loaded double in the first inning. In the bottom half of the winning, Greene led off with a triple and scored on Javy Baez’s sacrifice fly.

Kansas City made it 3-1 in the fourth on Whit Merrifield’s RBI single.

MARINERS 2, ATHLETICS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift Seattle.

The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou Trivino (1-6) walked Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana singled and Cal Raleigh reached on shortstop Nick Allen’s error.

Toro then singled home pinch-runner Marcus Wilson for the victory.

Diego Castillo (6-1) got the win.

Upton sent the first pitch he saw from A’s reliever AJ Puk into Edgar’s Cantina in left field to tie it at 1. It was his first homer of the season and the 325th of his career.

WHITE SOX 5, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Chicago held on to beat San Francisco.

Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco — his fewest since May 24 — and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts.

Tanner Banks followed Cease with two scoreless innings. Joe Kelly retired three hitters and Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Tim Anderson added two hits for Chicago. Yoán Moncada and Leury García each drove in runs as the White Sox beat the Giants for the 10th time in 12 games.

San Francisco scored a run in the ninth and had the tying runners on base with two outs before Graveman got Mike Yastrzemski to ground out.

Logan Webb (7-3) allowed six hits and five runs (three earned) in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

BRAVES 4, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs to lead Atlanta.

Strider (4-2) didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel’s single drove in Matt Reynolds, who entered the game when Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch.

A.J. Minter pitched the seventh and Jesse Chavez the eighth before Will Smith pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

The Braves, in second place in the NL East behind the Mets, moved a season-high 13 games over .500 with their fourth win in five games and are 2 1/2 games behind New York.

The loss was Cincinnati’s fourth straight overall and 10th straight at home, the team’s longest home losing streak since an 11-game skid in 1986 at Riverfront Stadium.

Tyler Mahle (3-7) set a season high with four walks, including Harris II with the bases loaded in the fourth to force in Atlanta’s second run. Mahle allowed five hits and two runs with five strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

ASTROS 9, ANGELS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered twice and Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick added a home run each as Houston built a big lead early and didn’t let up.

The Astros followed up their 8-1 win in the opener with another lopsided victory to extend their winning streak to five games.

Houston starter José Urquidy (7-3) yielded two hits and a run with eight strikeouts in six innings to improve the team’s starters to 7-0 in the last nine games.

The Astros were already up 3-0 when Maldonado, who had just one hit in his previous four games, connected off Patrick Sandoval (3-3) to start the second inning. In the sixth, Maldonado hit the first pitch from Andrew Wantz over the wall in straightaway center field to make it 6-1 for his fourth career multi-homer game.

Four pitches later, Altuve gave Houston back-to-back homers when he hit an opposite field shot to the seats in right field.

Taylor Ward hit a solo home run in the third for the Angels, who continue to struggle offensively. Mike Trout went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts and is 0 for 7 with seven strikeouts in this series.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 2, 1st game; RAYS 11, BLUE JAYS 5, 2nd game

TORONTO (AP) — Francisco Mejía homered twice, Isaac Paredes had three hits and five RBIs, and Tampa Bay swept a doubleheader.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo blast for his 19th home run and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run homer in the second game, but couldn’t keep Toronto from getting swept at home for the first time in five doubleheaders.

Left-hander Shane McClanahan (9-3) shut down the Blue Jays in the opener, allowing one run and three hits over seven innings and lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.74. That win snapped the Rays’ season-high four-game losing streak.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman left Game 1 after he was hit in the right ankle by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Wander Franco in the second inning. While X-rays were negative, the Blue Jays said Gausman had a right ankle contusion and that his status for his next start is uncertain.

Casey Lawrence (0-1), who joined the Blue Jays as the 27th man Saturday, replaced Gausman in the third and allowed six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

In Game 2, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and first base coach Mark Budzinski both left the dugout in the third inning after a brief huddle with the coaching staff. Bench coach John Schneider replaced Montoyo and bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first. No explanation was given for the absences.

All nine Rays starters had at least one hit in Game 1. Tampa Bay finished with 13 hits in Game 1 and had 14 in Game 2.

The Rays pounded Triple-A callup Thomas Hatch (0-1) in the nightcap, racking up 10 runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays right-hander, who was making his first big league appearance of 2022.

PIRATES 7, BREWERS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz got his 12th RBI in 13 games this season to help Pittsburgh bounce back from a blowout loss.

The 23-year-old prospect put the Pirates up 4-1 with two outs in the fourth on a 392-foot solo blast to right with a 112.3 mph exit velocity that chased Brewers starter Aaron Ashby (1-6).

It was Cruz’s third homer of the year. He has at least one RBI in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 20, and at least one in each of his first nine games at PNC Park.

Cruz also used his glove to help Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson (1-4) pick up his first win since Sept. 18, 2021. The shortstop stretched every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame to snag a line drive from Christian Yelich with two men in scoring position before trotting to third, finishing a double play to end the second inning.

Wilson was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make the start, and allowed two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China's Wuxi tightens COVID curbs as new clusters emerge

    Mainland China reported 473 new COVID-19 cases for July 2, of which 104 were symptomatic and 369 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,851 cases with symptoms. China's capital, Beijing, reported no new local cases, while the financial centre, Shanghai, reported two local symptomatic cases, according to data from the local governments.

  • Girl, 10, Reportedly Forced To Travel Out Of State For Abortion

    The young rape victim was denied the procedure in her home state of Ohio, where abortion banned.

  • Cardinals vs. Phillies Recap

    Nolan Arenado drilled the first of four-straight Cardinals home runs in the 1st inning and belted a go-ahead smash in the 8th of a 7-6 win

  • US Open incinerates Seahawks fan who dared question if tennis is a sport

    Imagine getting owned so hard by a tennis tournament that DK Metcalf has to step in.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate