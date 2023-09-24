Calgary's Stefan Daniel wins silver World Triathlon Para Championships

PONTEVEDRA, Spain — Calgary's Stefan Daniel claimed a silver medal at the World Triathlon Para Championships on Saturday, extending his streak of podium finishes to eight.

“The race went as good as I could have expected today," said Daniel. "Obviously, initially I was disappointed not to win, but I know I’m going in the right direction for next year.”

Competing in the men's PTS5 classification, Daniel finished just one second behind Germany's two-time Paralympic champion, Martin Schulz, who clocked 56:18 for his fourth world championship title.

Chris Hammer of the United States earned bronze with a time of 56:45.

“That was a really good effort for Stef,” said coach Carolyn Murray. “He had an excellent swim, a strong bike and progress was made on the run. We have time to build on this performance for Paris next year.”

In the women's PTSV classification, Kamylle Frenette from Dieppe, N.B., narrowly missed the podium, settling for fourth place with a time of 1:07:16.

Grace Norman of the United States clinched her sixth world title in 1:03:28, while Brits Claire Cashmore (1:04:39) and Lauren Steadman (1:05:45) secured the silver and bronze.

In the women's wheelchair classification, Australia's Lauren Parker won in a time of 1:10:38. Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor finished fifth, recording a time of 1:16:40.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press