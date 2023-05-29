Calgary zoo giraffe dies of broken neck in 'tragic accident'

Emara, a 12-year-old female Masai giraffe, died at the Calgary Zoo earlier this month. A necropsy found the cause of death to be a broken neck from a fall. (Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo - image credit)

A female Masai giraffe died earlier this month after breaking its neck, according to a necropsy, the Calgary Zoo said in a Monday statement.

"At 12 years old, Emara was in the prime of her life and had been in excellent health prior to this, so her unexpected departure is being felt deeply by all of us," said Dr. Doug Whiteside of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

Staff found Emara unresponsive in the early morning of May 19 leaning against the fence in the African Savannah Yard.

The zoo says one of Emara's ossicones, a horn, got caught on the cable around the enclosure.

"This likely led to a fall against the fence and the associated broken neck," the zoo said.

A five-year-old Emara arrived at the Calgary Zoo in 2016 from the San Diego Zoo.

"She was known for her cautious yet curious personality and her gentle nature. This sudden and tragic loss will be felt by many, especially Emara's dedicated caregivers."

The zoo is considering options to make the African Savannah Yard safer for animals, although it says the death appears to be an isolated incident.