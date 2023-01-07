Calgary woman in Mexico describes deserted streets amid cartel violence

·2 min read
A truck burns on a street in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, on Thursday. Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. (Martin Urista/The Associated Press - image credit)
A truck burns on a street in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, on Thursday. Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. (Martin Urista/The Associated Press - image credit)

A Calgary woman visiting Mexico says there's been a lot of uncertainty over the past 24 hours following an eruption of violence in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Carmen Galvez is staying in Mazatlán, a resort area in Sinaloa. The region saw widespread violence Thursday following the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Ovidio (The Mouse) Guzman, a son of former cartel boss Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman.

On Thursday, the Canadian government urged Canadians in the area to limit their movements and shelter in place. It said violence is particularly fierce in Mazatlán, Culiacan, Los Mochis and Guasave.

"It is scary, because you don't know how far it goes or how safe we are," Galvez said.

"Usually the violence has not come to Mazatlán, but this time it's everywhere. It's everywhere."

Galvez said she went out to get food on Friday.

"The roads were deserted. Like nobody was in the roads, there was no buses, and you saw no police and no military," she said.

Galvez said she is scheduled to return to Calgary on Tuesday and is monitoring flights.

Submitted by Carmen Galvez
Submitted by Carmen Galvez

WestJet says Mazatlán flights will resume Saturday

The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports were closed, and all flights were suspended at Los Mochis airport Thursday.

On Friday, however, Mazatlán airport said in a tweet it is operating at 100 per cent, adding it recommends travellers contact their airline to find out the status of their flights.

Culiacán airport also tweeted that it had reopened Friday.

A flight operated by Sunwing Airlines, which was destined for Mazatlán from Calgary on Friday, was cancelled.

"In consultation with government, and out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling all of today's southbound departures to Mazatlán. This affects departures from Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna and Vancouver," Sunwing said in an emailed statement.

The airline added that northbound return flights have been impacted by delays, and recovery flights are in the process of being scheduled.

In a statement Friday, WestJet said that due to Mazatlán International Airport's reopening, operations to Mazatlán are scheduled to resume on Saturday. On Friday, it cancelled two flights, one from Vancouver to Mazatlán and another from Mazatlán to Vancouver.

An Air Canada spokesperson said in an emailed statement that none of the regions the company flies to are affected by the unrest but noted the company is "watching the situation closely."

Latest Stories

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks climate change with King Charles

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues. Trudeau's office says he and the King discussed the COP15 biodiversity summit that was held in Montreal last month, where nearly 200 countries signed a landmark conservation agreement. They also exchanged "ideas on tackling climate change and protecting the environment moving forward." Trudeau made the call from Ottawa after his return from a family vacation in Jamaica an

  • Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

    Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday. Prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, told The Associated Press.

  • Arrest of El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman throws Mexico into chaos ahead of Biden visit

    Days before Biden's trip to Mexico, the country spiraled into violence after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of infamous drug lord known as "El Chapo."

  • 'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico

    The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. Some of the more popular tourist spots include Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Mazatlan, Playa Del Carman and Puerto Vallarta. Travel agents say direct flights from many locations and all-inclusive resorts are a major draw. But, like other travel, it's not without risks. Some Canadian tourists in Mexico were barricaded in their hotel this week amid violence after the arrest of a major alleged drug cartel leader. The violence

  • Andrew Tate: Four more luxury cars seized ahead of court appearance next week

    The former professional kickboxer and his brother were detained as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

  • Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence

    OTTAWA — Canadian tourists were trapped inside a Mexican hotel Thursday as buses that were supposed to take them to an airport and safely home burned outside. "It's just chaos," said Tina Dahl of Edmonton, whose six family members stranded in the popular tourist city of Mazatlan were supposed to fly out Thursday night. The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country. The violence began after a pre

  • Following a fatal LAPD shooting, a family looks for answers

    Friends and relatives of Takar Smith gathered Tuesday outside the apartment building where the 40-year-old father of six was shot while struggling with LAPD officers, one of two fatal police shootings to start 2023.

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • How Ujiri, Webster could be approaching the week's ahead of trade deadline

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss what Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster are considering ahead of the trade deadline. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul