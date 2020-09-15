Calgary votes to keep masks mandatory for now, next update in December

Masks will continue to remain mandatory in Calgary's public spaces, council decided Monday.

Council voted 11-3 to maintain the current bylaw as is, with the next update to be heard on Dec. 14. The only votes against were Councillors Sean Chu, Jeromy Farkas, and Joe Magliocca.

On Aug. 1, the city implemented a bylaw mandating face coverings in indoor public spaces, in step with other cities like Toronto and Ottawa.

Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an urgent care doctor in the city, told council Monday that as Alberta continues to have the highest number of cases per 100,000 people of any province in Canada, masks continue to be necessary.

"Half-time is over, schools are open, the weather is cooling, days are shorter and winter is coming, and we're still learning more about this virus," he said. "It's about protecting all of society from this illness.

"Ultimately this is still about risk versus benefit, the risks of mask use are small … the benefits of mask use are super clear."

89% of Calgarians wear masks in indoor public spaces: survey

Council heard from administration that the majority of Calgarians support the bylaw, according to its research.

A city survey of 500 Calgarians conducted between Aug. 25 and 28 found that 88 per cent support the bylaw, 89 per cent wear a mask inside spaces like grocery stores or malls, and 95 per cent wear a mask on public transit.

That percentage of indoor mask use was up 34 per cent since the bylaw was implemented.

"Calgarians are incredible, the way they have embraced the bylaw is amazing," Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson said.

There are currently 557 active COVID-19 cases in the city, and outbreaks at multiple locations, including long-term care centres, meat processing plants, a church, private gatherings, an Amazon warehouse, and schools.

That's a rate of 36.3 cases per 100,000 people, but with a kernel of good news in the transmission rate — Sampson said the current RT value is .85, meaning each person with COVID-19 spreads the illness to less than one other person.

Administration said since the bylaw was implemented, there have only been two cases where tickets were issued, and that it found no need to change the bylaw's wording. However, Calgary Community Standards has received more than 600 reports of concerns through 311

