Calgary takes on Buffalo for non-conference battle

Calgary Flames (8-3-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +145, Flames -174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Calgary square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Sabres are 5-2-1 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Victor Olofsson with 0.5.

The Flames are 6-2-2 on the road. Calgary is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.0 assists.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with 10 points, scoring four goals and collecting six assists. Jeff Skinner has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-11 in 16 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press