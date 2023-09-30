Calgary and surrounding area mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with various events

A flag flies as people attend National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in Calgary, Alta. on Sept. 30, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Established in 2021, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place every year on Sept. 30 following recommendations in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action.

Saturday's commemorative events are for honouring the children who died while attending residential schools and the survivors, families and communities still affected by the legacy of the residential school system.

With various events taking place across the country, CIF Reconciliation Society founder, Diana Frost — whose Blackfoot name is Natohyinhsin — said that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity for people "to come out and show support for positive change and for healing."

Frost and her organization are coordinating the fifth annual Pokaiks Commemorative Walk and Gathering, in Calgary.

"This walk and this event is for everyone," said Frost.

Diana Frost, founder of Colouring it Forward created four editions of a Indigenous colouring book, which she has made bilingual in an effort to allow more Canadians to learn about native culture.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants will start the walk at City Hall, travelling to Shaw Millenium Park for a family gathering featuring Indigenous arts, drumming, artisans, and more.

Here are just a few options for people in southern Alberta to participate in this year's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday:

Calgary

Orange Shirt Day

"The day will begin with stories from survivors," reads a City of Calgary news release quoting Indigenous issues strategist Harold Horesefall.

Starting at 9 a.m. at Fort Calgary, people will be able to participate in the City of Calgary's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation free events. People will see dance and opening ceremonies, as well as listen to stories from Indigenous elders. Mayor Jyoti Gondek will also be in attendance.

The public will be able to use a free shuttle from Fort Calgary to Prince's Island or Olympic Plaza, and Calgary Transit is also operating shuttle buses between several locations for people who want to attend multiple events.

People attend National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in Calgary.

Arts Commons is also offering some events on Sept. 30, including National Film Board screenings, as well as the Indigenous Makers Market and Elders Story Project, both events taking place at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Calgarians can also expect various places to be illuminated orange on Saturday, such as Reconciliation Bridge, Olympic Plaza and the Calgary Tower.

Airdrie

Îethka Stoney Grandmother's Teachings ceremony

The City of Airdrie is hosting a ceremony for a new public art addition Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Nose Creek Park.

"Several Elders and Knowledge Keepers who were involved in the project will be in attendance," reads a Facebook post from the Circle Connections for Reconciliation Society.

Banff

Gentle Reflection Walk

"Join Dani, granddaughter of a Metis residential school Survivor, on a gentle reflection walk to Bow Falls," reads the township's website.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. beginning at Banff Town Hall, the free event requires participants to register online before attending.

Lethbridge

The City of Lethbridge's Truth and Reconciliation week began on Sept. 25, and has several events people can attend this Saturday.

"The Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee hosts a variety of local events and activities to promote truth and reconciliation in our community and honour Indigenous history, art and culture," reads the city's website.

On Saturday, participants can attend a 9 a.m. pipe ceremony followed by a powwow and Indigenous art exposition starting at 1 p.m. at Exhibition Grounds.