Calgary Stampeders star receiver Kamar Jorden out for rest of year

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have lost their top receiver for the rest of the season.

Kamar Jorden underwent season-ending knee surgery on Thursday.

Jorden suffered the injury while making a block during the second quarter of Calgary's win over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.

The fifth-year Stampeder is second in the league with a career-high 944 receiving yards this season.

Jorden was one of three high-profile receivers to suffer long-term knee injuries on Monday.

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker is out six to eight weeks with a knee injury, while Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Jalen Saunders is expected to miss the rest of the year after getting hurt in his team's win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto plays host to the Ticats, while the Eskimos entertain the Stampeders in rematches on Saturday.

The Canadian Press