Calgary Stampeders release all-star Alex Singleton to sign with NFL team

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released all-star linebacker Alex Singleton to sign with an NFL team.

The Stampeders did not identify which NFL team will sign Singleton, but media reports say it's the Philadelphia Eagles.

He worked out with the Eagles in the off-season along with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

"Today is bittersweet," Singleton tweeted Monday. "To the city of Calgary thank you I am so thankful I will always be able to call you HOME.

"To the fans thank you without you we are nothing. To the team thank you for the opportunity to live my dream. To my teammates thank you for every moment! #YYC #gostamps."

Singleton led the CFL in tackles in 2018 with 129. He recorded eight in the Grey Cup to help Calgary secure the championship with a 27-16 win over Ottawa.

Singleton was named the CFL's top defensive player in 2017 after registering 123 tackles.

The 25-year-old from Thousand Oaks, Calif., was scheduled to become a free agent next month. Singleton was deemed a Canadian by the CFL because his mother was born in Toronto and the Stampeders took him in the first round, No. 7 overall, of the 2016 CFL draft.

The Canadian Press