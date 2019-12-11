Calgary Stampeders promote Pat DelMonaco to offensive co-ordinator

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have promoted Pat DelMonaco to offensive co-ordinator.

DelMonaco has been the team's offensive line coach for six seasons and will retain that responsibility in addition to his new role, the Stampeders said Wednesday in a statement.

"He has already been integral in our offensive coordination and it was a natural and easy fit to give him the offensive co-ordinator's title," head coach Dave Dickenson said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We will continue to collaborate as an entire offensive staff to get the best possible production on the field."

Dickenson was Calgary's offensive co-ordinator for the past eight seasons, including his last four at the helm.

Offensive lineman Shane Berman was a CFL all-star this season under DelMonaco's guidance. Bergman and Derek Dennis were selected to the West Division all-star team.

Calgary allowed the second-fewest sacks in the CFL in 2019. The Stampeders haven't ranked lower than second in each of DelMonaco's seasons as offensive line coach.

He joined the Stampeders in 2014 after four seasons as offensive line coach with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

DelMonaco coached Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for seven years prior to his arrival in the CFL.

Receivers coach Pete Costanza and the Stampeders parted company in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press