Calgary Stampeders part ways with longtime receivers coach Pete Costanza

CALGARY — Receivers coach Pete Costanza won't return next season to the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL club made the announcement Wednesday. Costanza had spent 12 years as Calgary's receivers coach.

"I've spoken to Pete and we've agreed to part ways," Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "I thank Pete for all of his hard work and everything he's done for the organization and the city the past 12 years and wish him all the best in the future."

After finishing atop the West Division standings three straight year, Calgary was second (12-6) in 2019. But the Stampeders quest for a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance ended with a 35-14 home loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the conference semifinal.

Winnipeg defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Grey Cup on Sunday at McMahon Stadium.

Costanza joined the Stampeders' coaching staff in 2008 under then head coach John Hufnagel, now the franchise's president/GM. The native of New Jersey helped Calgary win Grey Cup titles in '08, 2014 and 2018.

"I've really enjoyed the past 12 years with the Stampeders, with the highlights obviously being the three Grey Cup championships," said Costanza. "I'm eagerly looking forward to the next challenge and a chance to grow my career in the CFL.

"I thank John Hufnagel for giving me my first opportunity in pro football in 1997 and for bringing me to Calgary in 2008. I thank Dave for the chance to continue coaching with the Stamps and for his friendship. I also thank all the coaches and players I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years. Finally, I also thank the fans and sponsors for making my time in Calgary so special."

Costanza spent 12 years coaching in the Arena Football League prior to coming to the CFL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press