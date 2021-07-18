Calgary Stampede says rodeo will go ahead, as nearby horse races cancel due to smoke

A roper competes at the Calgary Stampede on Wednesday in the left photo. By Sunday, wildfire smoke had pushed the air quality index levels in the city off the charts, rendering Calgary's downtown largely invisible from the grounds. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press, Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)

Two horse-racing events were cancelled in southern Alberta on Sunday to protect the animals from severe wildfire smoke that had pushed the region's air quality off the charts, but the Calgary Stampede said its rodeo will go ahead.

The air quality health index was sitting at 10+, or very high risk, as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The World Professional Chuckwagon Association said it consulted with veterinarians who determined racing was not recommended due to the smoke, forcing the postponement of the Battle of the Foothills races scheduled for 7 p.m. in the town of High River that evening.

"Our love for the horses is why every precaution is taken to ensure their safety and well-being," the organization said in a statement.

Century Downs Racetrack in Calgary also cancelled its standardbred races, citing the safety of horses and humans scheduled to compete.

The Calgary Stampede said the final day of its rodeo would go ahead.

"Our on-site team of veterinarians is monitoring the animals for any sign of increased respiratory effort. If noted, they will not be permitted to compete," a Stampede spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

An amateur rodeo was also going ahead in High River on Sunday. Tanya Froh, president of the High River Agricultural Society, said rodeo events carry a lighter workload and have a shorter duration than chuckwagon or horse races.

Calgary's air had concentrations of PM2.5 (or fine particulate matter) that were 17 times higher than the World Health Organization's exposure recommendations on Sunday afternoon, according to IQAir, a Swiss-based company that tracks air quality around the world.

Environment Canada says when the air quality health index is this high, people should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, and children, the elderly or anyone with respiratory or heart conditions should avoid outdoor exertion entirely.

Arts Commons cancelled pop-up performances scheduled in the East Village due to the air quality as well.

The Stampede was also offering free admission for its final day. The festival, which was one of the first large events to take place across Canada since the pandemic began, said it saw roughly half of its pre-pandemic daily attendance, or about 50,000 people per day.