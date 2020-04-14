Calgary restaurant, Airdrie gym ordered closed after staying open during pandemic

A Calgary restaurant and Airdrie gym have been ordered to immediately close by Alberta Health, after contravening the chief medical officer of health's orders for non-essential businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alberta forced non-essential businesses to close on March 27 as it sought to slow the spread of COVID-19.

These closures are the most recent, out of a total of 12 businesses across Alberta that have been ordered to close for violating the order, eight of which are located in the Calgary zone.

Roadking Wok N Grill, located at 4949 Barlow Trail S.E., was ordered to close on Monday after the restaurant was observed to still be open, with multiple customers seated in booths..

AHS said the order was issued to owners David and Margot Aftergood.

David Aftergood is a well known Calgary businessman who has was involved in the former PC party, and was involved in a ballot-stuffing scandal when his wife Margot ran for Calgary city council in 2004.

In 2007, David Aftergood was found guilty of violating the elections act and was sentenced to 14 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. However, he never served out the sentence because, upon appeal, he was granted a new trial. The charge against him was stayed in January 2010.

Gym had covered windows to hide it was still open

Ali Rauf and Rob Sanderson — owners of Anytime Fitness located at 122-85 Railway Avenue S.W. in Airdrie — were also ordered to immediately close their business.

The AHS order said not only had the gym remained open but staff had covered the windows to conceal that people were still working out inside. AHS said the window coverings must also be removed immediately.

Police and community peace officers were given authority in March to levy fines for those who break the public health orders.

Tickets start at $1,000 for individuals for a first offence, and can run up to $100,000 for more serious violations. Subsequent violations could fetch establishments a fine of up to $500,000.