Calgary police on scene after body found near Banff Trail intersection

·1 min read
Calgary police are on scene near Banff Trail investigating an undetermined death. (Jo Horwood/CBC - image credit)
Calgary police are on scene at a residential intersection in the city's northwest, investigating what they're calling an undetermined death.

In a media release, police said the homicide unit is investigating after a body was found near the intersection of 18 Avenue/Victoria Crescent and 20 Street N.W. in the Banff Trail community.

Police received the call at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man who was found unresponsive on a road. Upon EMS arrival, the man was declared dead, police said.

Officers remain on scene and are canvassing the area for witnesses, CCTV footage and additional evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the man's death, police said.

The intersection remains closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders safety Elie Bouka still knows what to do when he gets his hands on the football. Bouka returned an interception 62 yards for the touchdown that helped rally Calgary past the Toronto Argonauts 22-19 on Saturday night. Bouka's pick-six at 12:23 of the third quarter pulled the Stampeders to within 19-16 before Dedrick Mills was stopped short on the two-point conversion. But the six-foot-one, 204-pound Laval, Que., native's TD set the stage for veteran kicker Rene Parede