Calgary police on scene after body found near Banff Trail intersection

Calgary police are on scene near Banff Trail investigating an undetermined death. (Jo Horwood/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police are on scene at a residential intersection in the city's northwest, investigating what they're calling an undetermined death.

In a media release, police said the homicide unit is investigating after a body was found near the intersection of 18 Avenue/Victoria Crescent and 20 Street N.W. in the Banff Trail community.

Police received the call at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man who was found unresponsive on a road. Upon EMS arrival, the man was declared dead, police said.

Officers remain on scene and are canvassing the area for witnesses, CCTV footage and additional evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the man's death, police said.

The intersection remains closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.