Calgary police salute hospital workers at 7 p.m. shift change with lights, sirens

Police gave their own salute to the front-line medical staff at Calgary's hospitals this weekend with a full parade of lights and sirens at the 7 p.m. shift change.

The salute joined thousands around the country who have taken a moment to thank those who are putting their lives on the line every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tonight officers from all over [Calgary] joined members of the community to show appreciation for the health-care workers who are doing their best to keep us healthy," Const. Chris Martin wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Thank you to our health-care workers and thank you to everyone who has been helping them by staying home."

He added hashtags — #lightsofhope and #yyc7pm — which have quickly caught on as Calgarians pour out their thanks on social media.

The salute to hospital shift change has become a daily moment of respect in cities around the world, as citizens step out on their balconies and open their windows to applaud, cheer and bang pots and pans at 7 p.m., a time chosen to coincide with the shift change at most hospitals.

The movement began in Italy, with spontaneous music making and balcony salutes for shift change starting weeks ago. The nightly ritual has also been picked up by those self isolating in India, Spain, Israel, California and elsewhere.

In the Beltline, residents took to their balconies. And in Canmore, they took to their back decks.

Exhausted medical workers have posted their own photos urging Canadians to stay home, and showing the draining effects of hours strapped inside surgical masks.

"As a MD at Rockyview hospital, I can't thank you enough for this amazing show of support and also for all @CalgaryPolice does for our #yyc community," wrote Dr. Misty Harris, in a tweet that was echoed by others in the health-care field.

Story continues

After the show of support, it was soon clear that Calgarians support not just the police and front-line hospital workers, but all workers, from 911 operators to supermarket clerks, who keep a quarantined city going.

Calgary police shared the heartwarming reactions and urged Calgarians to continue the show of support — and to keep staying home.