Calgary police look for suspects in road rage case after hot liquid burns girl

CALGARY — Police in Calgary are looking for three men following an apparent case of road rage in which a young girl was burned when a hot beverage was thrown through an open car window.

Investigators say it happened late Saturday when a man was driving home with his family and was nearly hit by a vehicle that ran a red light.

He hit the brakes to avoid an collision and honked his horn at the sedan.

Police say a man got out of the car and allegedly threw a hot beverage through an open window, missing the driver but splashing his seven-year-old daughter in the face and shoulder.

The girl was taken to hospital to be treated for second-degree burns and has since been released.

Police are looking for three South Asian men who fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020

The Canadian Press