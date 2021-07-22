Calgary police lay firearms charges against man offering survivalist training

CALGARY — Police have laid firearms-related charges against a Calgary man who they say was posing as an ex-military member and providing survivalist training under false credentials.

Investigators say in a news release they heard in May about a man who was operating a firearms training, survival training and women's self-defence company called Sheep Dog Enterprises out of his Calgary home.

It's alleged he was in possession of several firearms, didn't possess proper documentation nor licensing for firearms, and had not been involved with the military at any point.

Police also believe that the accused falsified documentation and deceived his way into veterans’ and law enforcement support groups.

A search warrant on the suspect's home earlier this month led to the seizure of firearms, falsified documents, forged ID badges, and body armour.

Bradley Bell, who is 35, faces a number of charges — including unlawful use of military uniforms or certificates, possession of an unauthorized firearm and careless use, storage and handling of a firearm.

"We are still working to understand why Mr. Bell went to such lengths to represent himself as an ex-member of the Canadian military," said Sergeant Ben Lawson of the Calgary Police Service.

"Regardless of his motivation, we recognize that illegal possession and improper handling of firearms can have significant impacts on community safety."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 22, 2021

The Canadian Press