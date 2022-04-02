Calgary Police investigating three suspicious deaths within two days

A spokesperson for the Calgary police service tells CBC there have been nine homicides so far in 2022. Notably, six of them have occured in the past two weeks. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC - image credit)

Calgary Police are investigating three suspicious deaths that occurred between Thursday and Friday.

Police tell CBC that there have been nine homicides this year, with six of them happening within the past two weeks.

And while nine homicides by April isn't significantly higher than past years, a police spokesperson says that "six in two weeks is unheard of."

The most recent death happened on Friday evening in the Crescent Heights neighbourhood where police say a man in his 20s died after a shooting.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. the man and his friend left Jerusalem Shawarma at 1608 Second St. N.W. and went to their parked SUV in the alley behind the restaurant.

"While they were sitting in a black SUV, unknown offenders appeared and fired multiple rounds of gunfire into the vehicle," police said in a statement.

According to police, the driver of the SUV headed toward the hospital while calling 911 for help. The man in his 20s had been injured from multiple gunshot wounds.

The SUV stopped at 16 Avenue N.E. and Deerfoot Trail N.E. where emergency responders arrived and one man was declared dead, said police.

Investigators say it's too early to tell if this death is linked to the other two homicides that happened in the past two days.

Earlier on Friday, police were called to the community of Radisson Heights after they received reports of a shooting around 1:30 p.m.

Police say emergency responders found a man in life-threatening condition in Radcliffe Close S.E. and he died shortly after.

Investigators shared photos of a beige or grey Chevrolet Venture minivan that they say is a "vehicle of interest." They are warning the public not to approach the van, but to call 911 immediately if they spot it.

Police are also still looking for information in relation to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Arbour Lake area, who they have now identified as Jal Acor Jal.

Investigators say that first responders were dispatched to a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W., on Thursday evening, where an injured male was reportedly found.

He was dead upon arrival, police say.

"This is a shocking file as the victim is so young," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson, of the Calgary Police Services' homicide unit.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage in relation to these cases is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.