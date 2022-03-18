Calgary police investigating death of woman found unconscious in Beltline

Calgary police closed down the road near the site of an assault that turned fatal Friday on 10th Avenue S.E. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police are investigating after a woman who was assaulted in the Beltline early Friday later died.

Police said they were called to reports of an assault in the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. at approximately 6:40 a.m.

They said they found an injured woman in her 20s unconscious.

Despite the efforts of first responders, she died shortly thereafter.

Streets were closed at 10th Avenue between First and Second streets S.E. for several hours.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with no further information available at this time.

The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.