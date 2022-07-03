Calgary police investigating after body discovered in Upper Mount Royal alley

Calgary police said the deceased man's body was discovered in an alley by someone walking their dog Sunday morning. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man's body was found in the southwest neighbourhood of Upper Mount Royal on Sunday.

Police said in a statement they received a call around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a body found in an alley behind the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W.

According to police, the deceased male was discovered by someone walking their dog.

The death is considered to be suspicious and there will be an autopsy early this week, they added.

Investigators are speaking with residents in the area and collecting CCTV footage to try and find out how the man ended up in the alley.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the death to contact them or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.