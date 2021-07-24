Calgary police investigate suspicious death of man dropped off at ER

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man brought to the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary died of injuries sustained in a fight. (Government of Alberta - image credit)

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death, after an injured man died after being dropped off at the hospital.

Police say the man in his early 20s was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre's emergency department at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

He died of injuries that police say were sustained during a confrontation.

Police say it's believed the man was injured in a fight with an unknown individual that happened at 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of 42nd Avenue N.E., in the community of Highland Park.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.