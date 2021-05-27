Calgary police investigate possible hate-motivated road rage

Calgary police say they are investigating whether a road rage incident on May 26 was motivated by hate. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Calgary police have arrested a man after a road rage incident and are investigating whether it was hate-motivated.

The incident, captured on video, took place on Wednesday around 5:20 p.m. when a man was driving his car on Bow Trail, near 24th Street S.W. According to police, a man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck began tailgating the car and honking.

The man in the car applied his brakes and the driver of the truck got in front of him and came to a stop on the roadway, police said. The man in the truck got out yelling and banged his fist against the car before returning to his vehicle and reversing so that he was behind the man in the car.

He then drove in front of the car again, stopped, got out and began yelling "profanity, vague threats and derogatory comments," while banging on the car window, police said in a news release.

"The man then called the car driver a 'terrorist' and stated he had a picture of 'Allah and Muhammad' in his truck, before ripping the windshield wiper off the car," police said.

"The suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away."

Police say they arrived on scene, reviewed the video evidence captured by the victim and were quickly able to identify the owner of the truck, who was arrested at his home.

Police have charged Alex John Hudson, 27, of Calgary, with mischief to a motor vehicle. They say while it appears the altercation began as a road rage incident, they are investigating whether "hate-motivated bias contributed to the ongoing interaction."

"Incidents where a person is targeted for their race or culture have a significant impact on not only the victim, but the broader community, as it can impact their sense of safety," said Senior Const. Craig Collins, hate crimes co-ordinator with the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

"We take these concerns very seriously and work with our various cultural and racialized communities to offer support while the investigative process is underway."

If the suspect is found guilty, a judge can then determine whether hate was a motivating factor, which can add to a person's sentence.