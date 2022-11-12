Calgary police hunting for man involved in 2 northeast shootings, 1 fatal

An infrared image of a suspect in two shootings that happened in Calgary's northeast on the Remembrance Day weekend. (Calgary Police Service - image credit)

Calgary police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city's northeast over the Remembrance Day weekend.

The first shooting occurred at 7 a.m. Friday in the neighbourhood of Castleridge. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting, which happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the nearby neighbourhood of Falconridge, resulted in the death of one person. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigators from the homicide unit do believe that the person who's responsible for yesterday's shooting and robbery is the person responsible for the murder this morning. While we can't divulge what information led us to that conclusion, there is evidence to suggest that both are linked," said Staff Sgt. John Guigon with the Calgary Police Service.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male between 20 and 30 years old, about five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue bandana, black baseball hat and black backpack.

He was last known to be moving on foot in the zero to 100 block of Falconridge Place N.E.

Police said he is armed and dangerous and are advising the public to not approach him and to call 911 immediately instead.

"Certainly you still live in a safe city and you still live in safe communities," Guigon said.

"Police have thrown a lot of resources into identifying the offender and investigating these offences and rest assured that the offender will be identified and located soon."

In relation to the first shooting, police said they believe the suspect confronted the injured man who was ultimately shot in his home and then fled in a stolen vehicle.

He was wearing a blue hoodie and black baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.