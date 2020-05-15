Calgary police arrest 3 people in rollover that killed young driver

Calgary police have arrested three people in connection with a rollover that killed a young driver and injured two others earlier this week.

The Calgary Police Service is now treating the collision as a hit-and-run, saying one of the two involved vehicles fled the scene. Investigators have said they believe road rage was a factor in the collision.

The driver of a 2010 Dodge Journey was travelling at "a high rate of speed" around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when they hit a 2008 Buick Allure from behind on southbound 52nd Street N.E., near the 16th Avenue interchange.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dodge then crossed the centre median and rolled over, throwing the young driver from the vehicle. The teen died at the scene.

The crash sent two others, both male, to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Late Thursday, police said three people had been arrested and the teen's autopsy had been completed.

The youth's identity will not be released by officials, police said in a statement.

The driver of the Buick stayed at the scene for a bit but then left, police said. The unoccupied car was found in the Saddletowne area later Wednesday.