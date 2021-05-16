Calgary mayoral candidate who threatened armed visits to health-care workers arrested

Kevin J. Johnston, who has a history of espousing hate speech and has been charged with assault, is running for mayor of Calgary. (Derek Storie/Facebook - image credit)

Kevin J. Johnston, a Calgary mayoral candidate who has threatened to arm himself and go to the homes of health workers, has been arrested.

Johnston was taken to the Calgary Remand Centre on Saturday evening, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Earlier in the day, he had posted videos of himself speaking about his intentions to arrest health workers if he is elected mayor and was seen approaching police enforcing health orders near a protest against health restrictions in the city's downtown.

Johnston, who has a history of racist, hateful and allegedly violent behaviour, is known for organizing, leading and speaking at far-right protests against public health restrictions during the pandemic.

He has previously attempted to publish the private information of Alberta Health Services employees.

On Friday, AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston, which prevents him from obstructing or interfering with AHS and its employees, including public health officers.

He's prohibited from threatening such conduct and urging others to engage in similar conduct. He's also prohibited from contacting, recording or photographing AHS employees, visiting AHS sites for non-medical purposes or attending the homes of AHS officers or employees.

Johnston's registration as a mayoral candidate has raised fears that he may soon be granted access to a list that includes the names, addresses and phone numbers of every Calgarian eligible to vote. The City of Calgary has said it is exploring its legal options regarding the voters' list.

Johnston is currently facing an assault charge in B.C. and hate crimes charges in Ontario. Neither of those charges have yet to be proven in court.