Calgary man charged in death of mother after body discovered in Pineridge

Levi Mitchell, 29, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A man has been charged in the death of his mother after her body was found in a northeast Calgary home early Saturday morning.



Levi Romeo Mitchell, 29, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 50-year-old Deborah Ann Mitchell, Calgary police said in a release Wednesday.



Police discovered her body after being called to the home in the 100 block of Pinehill Road N.E. at roughly 8:50 a.m. MT.



Mitchell is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

"November is Family Violence Prevention Month and this tragic situation illustrates why it so important to reach out for help before relationships become violent," said homicide Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm in a statement. "We know that domestic violence can occur in any household and we want to encourage Calgarians to reach out to be connected to the many resources available in our city."

Police suggest Calgarians call 211 for support, or the Family Violence Helpline 24/7 at 403-234-SAFE (7233).