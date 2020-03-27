Calgary man, 27, killed in crash north of Lundbreck

A 27-year-old Calgary man was killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon just north of Lundbreck in southern Alberta.

In a release, RCMP said a car and an SUV were traveling northbound on Highway 22 at Township Road 80.

The road was slushy at the time, RCMP said, and both vehicles lost control and collided after going into a ditch.

The driver of the car, the 27-year-old from Calgary, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released by RCMP.

A woman and a man inside the SUV suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Officers remained at the scene for several hours to investigate while traffic was brought down to one lane.