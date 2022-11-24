Calgary looking at its coldest start to December in 100+ years

With temperatures currently sitting at comfortable, and even balmy, late November highs in Calgary, it may be tough to look at what's coming in the long range forecast ahead. It's a forecast that will surely send a shiver down your spine.

A major pattern change is in the works and temperatures are expected to plunge into their coldest values of the season, with -20s widespread across the province.

MUST SEE: Don't call it a comeback, Canada: Winter hasn't even started

image - 2022-11-24T094443.308

"With a daytime high of -21°C currently forecast for Calgary's airport next Thursday, December 1, this would be the coldest daytime high in over 100 years for this date," says Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

The year of 1919 was the last time Calgary (YYC) recorded a daytime high colder than -21°C on December 1.

PHOTOS: Chinook Arch captivates Albertans, but its warm signal won't last

AB3

In terms of this year, the last time Calgary has recorded a daytime high this cold was back on January 7, 2022 -- over 320 days ago, during the heart of winter!

Temperatures through the overnight hours will bottom out closer to -28°C next week, but feeling like the minus 30s. While some overnight low temperatures in early November have already dipped down into the -20s, temperatures near -28°C haven't been felt since the beginning of January 2022, either.