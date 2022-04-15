Calgary lacks cybersecurity experts to protect against 'nefarious criminals' as attacks climb

·3 min read
John Zabiuk, chair at the cybersecurity program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, says there are millions of cybersecurity vacancies worldwide. (Submitted by John Zabiuk - image credit)
John Zabiuk, chair at the cybersecurity program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, says there are millions of cybersecurity vacancies worldwide. (Submitted by John Zabiuk - image credit)

Cybercrime is up in Calgary, leaving many business owners searching for someone to help them protect themselves against attacks. But for some, that may be hard to find.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business — a national organization that represents more than 9,000 businesses in Alberta alone — is hearing from business owners who are more worried than ever about cyberattacks, said Mandy D'Autremont, senior director of marketing partnerships.

This comes as the Calgary police say cybercrimes have increased 174 per cent between 2017 and 2021, and has investigated 100 ransomware attacks since 2016 — though those are just the reported crimes.

Police estimate that only five to 10 per cent of all cybercrimes are reported to police.

"Businesses are talking about it more. We're getting more phone calls.… Business owners know it and they're now looking to what they can do to protect themselves," D'Autremont said.

Submitted by Mandy D&#39;Autremont
Submitted by Mandy D'Autremont

Now more than ever, as people return to work, small- and mid-sized businesses are looking for people to help with their cybersecurity needs, said Calvin Engen, chief technology officer at F12.net, which offers cybersecurity services and training, and has offices in Calgary and Edmonton.

"Businesses are wanting to do more business, and through that acceleration, they're becoming more of a target. And certainly the nefarious criminals out there that are looking to make their own money haven't stopped and have accelerated in many aspects," he said.

He said there's a huge demand for cybersecurity services in Alberta and across Canada, and an equally big demand for the professionals to do it. Engen said his company tries to build the connections with colleges to scoop grads fresh out of cybersecurity programs.

Submitted by Calvin Engen
Submitted by Calvin Engen

"Cybersecurity skill is lacking. There's just simply not enough people that are in this field. And those that do move into the field are quickly snatched up by a multitude of different companies that are expanding," he said.

"This is the hottest aspect of IT right now and probably for the wrong reason, simply because there's so much cybercrime out there."

Engen said this year is so busy that they've had to consider working with third parties in order to keep up with demand.

"We're able to bridge the gap for our clients. But ultimately, what we need to do from a Canadian or even a provincial perspective is to incentivize far more students to take up that aspect of cybersecurity training so that we can have that rate in Alberta and in Canada," he said.

'We just don't have the people'

John Zabiuk, chair at the cybersecurity program at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton, says he is in regular contact with industry members and government officials, and says they are constantly looking for cybersecurity professionals.

He said he's seeing a shortage in Alberta, but it's a national and even global problem, with millions of vacancies worldwide.

Zabiuk said a lack of professionals and people registering for cybersecurity programs is an "interesting conundrum," given the positions are typically well-paid and there are a large number of vacancies.

"We see a number of increases in the types and the magnitude of cybersecurity attacks these days. They are only increasing, and we just don't have the people able to backfill the positions required to meet the demand of countering those cyberattacks," he said.

He sees students get a basic IT education "and that leaves the whole area of cybersecurity untapped in terms of people getting into that profession."

Zabiuk said people and companies are just beginning to understand the "misunderstood" sector more, but he hopes there will be more awareness about cybersecurity in the future, and more efforts to "get the word out there."

"We all hear about the attacks, but we don't see what actually happens in the background. And it's the things that are happening in the background that don't get advertised to people [so] they don't know what's actually happening," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Fortnite brings back building

    Fortnite has building again, but you can stick to no-build if you want.