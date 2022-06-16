Calgary to keep flood protections in place as it monitors storm forecast: mayor

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's state of local emergency remains in effect as it monitors another potential storm.

Environment Canada has ended all heavy rainfall warnings in Alberta, but Gondek says there's more rain in the forecast for Kananaskis, west of Calgary, next week.

"There is another system we are monitoring right now," she said Thursday. "The really good news is that the one that was supposed to affect us by today has subsided."

City officials said Calgary didn't see any flooding this week, partly because some of the precipitation to the west in the Rocky Mountains fell as snow.

"Rain would have flowed down the river," said Francois Bouchart, the city's director of water resources. "That was good news for this first event, but … we are seeing the potential for a second event to materialize."

Another 50 to 100 millimetres of rain on top of the snow in Kananaskis, he said, would further increase the flow of water into the Elbow and Bow rivers through the city.

"The risk is there and therefore we are taking every precaution possible to ensure that we remain prepared and responsive to the events that we are seeing."

Many flood protection measures will remain in place for now, Bouchart said.

Preparations for potential flooding in Calgary earlier this week included the closure of Memorial Drive, a major east-west roadway along the river, to build a temporary berm to help protect communities to the north.

Gondek said that berm will remain in place until at least Sunday or Monday, although the city was to open a couple of lanes to traffic on the roadway.

"That is something that can quite easily be put back together if there is flood mitigation needed," she said.

Gondek said the berm cost about $118,000 to construct in 18 hours, but it protects about $53 million worth of property in nearby communities.

City officials said parks along the Bow River that were closed as a precaution have reopened, but they asked people to watch for pathway closures and continue to stay off the rivers.

A similar message was in place in Red Deer for the Red Deer River, where high stream flows were expected this week.

In Edmonton, the city had also asked residents to be careful near the North Saskatchewan River where water levels were expected to rise by Friday morning.

Alberta Environment said late Thursday that while the levels of most rivers flowing out of the foothills were falling, there's now a flood warning on the Clearwater River near Rocky Mountain House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press