Calgary issues fire ban prohibiting fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fireplaces

Citing a special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada, Calgary has issued a fire ban restricting outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, recreational campfires and more.

"The Calgary Fire Department closely monitors all conditions throughout the year," said Deputy Chief Ken Uzeloc in a statement.

"Today's fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of [poor] air quality resulting from wildfire smoke and a need to restrict burning that would contribute to this."

All parks in the city are included in the fire ban.

The following are prohibited under the ban:

Open fires.

Fire pits.

Outdoor chimeneas.

Recreational solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood).

Tiki torches.

The ban will be in effect until further notice, after smoke and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk.