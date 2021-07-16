Calgary issues fire ban prohibiting fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fireplaces

Calgary has issued a fire ban, meaning the use of fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fireplaces and other open flame devices are now prohibited. (Robson Fletcher/CBC - image credit)
Citing a special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada, Calgary has issued a fire ban restricting outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, recreational campfires and more.

"The Calgary Fire Department closely monitors all conditions throughout the year," said Deputy Chief Ken Uzeloc in a statement.

"Today's fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of [poor] air quality resulting from wildfire smoke and a need to restrict burning that would contribute to this."

All parks in the city are included in the fire ban.

The following are prohibited under the ban:

  • Open fires.

  • Fire pits.

  • Outdoor chimeneas.

  • Recreational solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood).

  • Tiki torches.

The ban will be in effect until further notice, after smoke and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk.

