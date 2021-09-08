Calgary hospitals cancel all elective surgeries this week as COVID-19 cases fill hospitals

All elective surgeries in Calgary are being cancelled and rescheduled as the health-care system is hit with a surge of COVID-19 patients. (Alison Northcott/CBC - image credit)

All elective surgeries and most outpatient procedures in Calgary this week have been postponed as hospitals contend with surging COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.

Alberta Health Services says the move will allow it to redeploy staff to intensive care and critical care beds in the area. The province usually has a capacity of only 66 ICU beds in Calgary, but it has expanded that number to 95 to deal with an influx of patients with COVID-19.

AHS says patients whose surgeries have been cancelled will be contacted and their procedures will be rescheduled for "as soon as possible." AHS will continue with urgent and emergent procedures as well as prioritized cancer surgeries.

"We do not make these decisions lightly and we acknowledge that postponing surgeries has a deep impact on those impact patients, their families and their loved ones," AHS said in an emailed statement on Wednesday evening.

AHS said the situation is serious, and Albertans are being asked to help reduce transmission in the community by getting vaccinated, which will help reduce strain on the health-care system.

Of the 147 patients in the province now in intensive care beds, 89 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Just five days ago, Alberta had postponed as many as 60 per cent of surgeries in some zones, including 30 per cent of scheduled surgeries in Calgary.

There are also staff shortages across the province, with bed closures in at least 22 communities. On Wednesday, the province announced that the town of Fort Macleod would have no emergency department access the following day because no doctors were available.