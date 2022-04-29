Calgary horror film chosen for prestigious Cannes Marché du Film

·4 min read
Cast and crew members work on set while filming Dark Nature in Alberta&#39;s Kananaskis Country. (Spencer Eastbrooks - image credit)
Cast and crew members work on set while filming Dark Nature in Alberta's Kananaskis Country. (Spencer Eastbrooks - image credit)

A Calgary film is set to appear at the prestigious Cannes Marché du Film, the business counterpart to the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Dark Nature, a horror film about a weekend retreat in the Rocky Mountains gone wrong, has been selected as one of the Fantastic 7 — seven up-and-coming genre films from around the world.

Calgarian Berkley Brady wrote and directed the film, which is her first feature. She said she is excited to share the success of the occasion with the cast, crew, and family and friends who supported making the film.

"It just feels like we work really hard to make good projects and it takes a lot of years. To be able to kind of get to that point and to have it recognized on the world stage is really, really exciting," said Brady.

Submitted by Berkley Brady
Submitted by Berkley Brady

The Fantastic 7 is a collaboration between seven film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which put forward Dark Nature as its submission. The event highlights films of note coming out this year to movie industry heavyweights and insiders.

"You're getting that kind of affirmation, you also get more notice from other big film festivals and also, market-wise, you have a better chance to sell your film," said producer Michael Peterson.

Calgary connection

Brady, who grew up in Calgary, attended film school at Columbia University in New York. Approaching graduation, she considered staying in the United States to find work.

"I think a lot of artists in film at least have to make that decision to move to Vancouver or Toronto or L.A. or New York, and those are all amazing places, but your home is your home" she said.

Submitted by Berkley Brady
Submitted by Berkley Brady

"I just feel like I am a prairie person being Métis and being from here… I just feel very, very connected to this place and I love to live here. It made me feel really sad to think, 'I can't have the career that I want if I live here.'"

When Brady returned to Calgary to shoot her thesis film, she fell in love with, and eventually married, her cinematographer from that project. He convinced her to stay in Calgary and work on her screenplay.

Local talent need more opportunities in key roles

Producer Michael Peterson — who helped Brady develop the project — is committed to making quality work with Calgary filmmakers.

"I'm a big believer in mentoring and supporting people from the community here," he said.

For Peterson, Dark Nature's appearance at the Marche du Film is just another example of the "world-class" work that can be done by Alberta creatives.

Ose Irete/CBC
Ose Irete/CBC

"You'll often get into that conversation where someone is like, 'We'll get the person from the bigger city because they're obviously better because they live in a bigger city'… [but] there's people here that are just as good as any of those other people that they might want to bring in from elsewhere."

Calgary is a growing hotbed for the film industry with big-budget productions, like The Last of Us and FX's Under the Banner of Heaven, shot in the city. However, local talent still struggles for involvement in key creative roles.

"We want to be here and known to be like the creative force behind the projects as well, not just staffing them," said Brady.

Landscape an advantage for local filmmakers

Dark Nature was shot in Kananaskis Country. The landscape is more than just a background for Brady who grew up camping and out on the land with her family. She believes local filmmakers can offer a more in depth portrayal of the land without being intimidated by it.

Spencer Eastbrooks
Spencer Eastbrooks

"I want to go and bring the beauty of this landscape to the screen, and show characters who are comfortable in it. I think that that's something that I can do and local filmmakers can do from the inside."

"It's not just a beautiful landscape. It's like something that you're interacting with and there's a relationship with the land," she added.

Continued investment in artists necessary

The film was partially funded by grants from Calgary Arts Development, Telefilm, and other organizations. Brady said she's benefitted from grants and opportunities throughout her career in Alberta. She thinks that kind of support helps filmmakers develop and benefits the community financially as well.

"These investments in local artists really do help us get to the next stage."

"I would have to crunch the numbers but I'm sure the money that was made from the tax base of everyone that was hired on this project alone would pay back ... all the grants that I've got while I've lived here," she added.

She hopes the success of this project can be "another stone in the pathway" for Alberta filmmakers.

"There's no reason why the best filmmaker in the world couldn't be from like, Drumheller, you know?"

Spencer Eastbrooks
Spencer Eastbrooks
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five strides. That's all it took for Connor McDavid to race by two Pittsburgh Penguins and deliver a magnificent goal in what is becoming another masterpiece of a season for the Edmonton star. A fourth scoring title is in the offing for McDavid. Perhaps a deep playoff run for the surging Oilers too. The postseason is far murkier for the player McDavid replaced as the face of the NHL. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are reeling, the latest setback a 5-1 loss to McDavid and Edmont

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.