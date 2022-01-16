Calgary homicide unit investigating after man found dead in northwest garage

A Calgary police officer is seen in Calgary in 2020. Police say a man was found dead in a garage in the city's northwest Saturday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a garage in the city's northwest.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. Saturday they were called to the Thorncliffe area, to a home in the 6100 block of Thornaby Way N.W.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, dead in a detached garage.

An EMS spokesperson said paramedics arrived on scene at the same time as police, declared the man dead and turned the investigation over to police.

Police say the man is not known to the people living at the home. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.