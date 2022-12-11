Calgary homicide unit investigating altercation that left one man dead, one hospitalized

An altercation Saturday night that left one man dead and one man hospitalized is being investigated by the homicide unit, Calgary police said. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Calgary police say the homicide unit has been called out to investigate a fatal altercation that occurred Saturday night in the northwest community of Hounsfield Heights.

Investigators believe an incident happened shortly after 9 p.m on Saturday between two drivers following what was described as a "near collision" in the 200 block of 12th Avenue N.W.

Following the altercation, one man was transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said. A second man was located in the 1500 block of 22A Street N.W. near a vehicle — around four kilometres from where the original near collision happened — and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigation into the incident and the cause of death is ongoing.

According to police, there is no indication that the drivers knew each other before the altercation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and no further details are expected to be released until it is complete.

Police said the autopsy will determine if the manner of death is criminal in nature.