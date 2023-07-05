Calgary Home Sales Rose 11% In June
Home sales in Calgary, Alberta rose 11% in June from a year earlier driven almost entirely by a rise in the number of apartments and condominiums that were sold during the month.
The Calgary Real Estate Board said 3,146 homes were sold in June, up 11% from 2,837 in June 2022.
Apartment sales during June totalled 857, up 48% from the previous year, while sales of detached homes increased 3% and semi-detached sales gained 8%.
The average price of a home in Calgary increased by almost 7% from a year earlier to $552,273, while new listings fell almost 3% to 3,939.
Despite June’s growth, year-to-date home sales in Calgary are 23% lower than last year, according to the real estate board.
Lower home sales in the western Canadian city are due largely to higher interest rates charged on home mortgages.