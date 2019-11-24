Calgary Flames' T.J. Brodie gives injury update: 'It's good to be back ... I'm feeling good'

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie is ready to get back to work after collapsing at practice on Nov. 14.

The 29-year-old defenseman rejoined the team in Philadelphia and is expected to practice Sunday for the first time since the on-ice episode. That could set him up to return to the lineup soon.

"It's good to be back. I'm feeling good," Brodie told Flames TV on Saturday. "It will be nice to get on the ice with the guys and try to get back up to speed."

Brodie was standing alone at the blue line during practice at the Saddledome when he collapsed and started to convulse. After he regained consciousness, he was stretchered off and taken to a hospital before being released. The Flames canceled practice and Brodie was ruled out indefinitely.

"[There were] a lot of tests in the hospital trying to figure out exactly what happened. ... The biggest takeaway is I'm still here. I still get to play hockey and at the end of the day, family is the most important thing," Brodie added.

Calgary's longtime defenseman noted that the support of his teammates and family and the work of the medical staff have made the road to recovery easier, as has the process of skating again and having things return to normal.

He also noted that the incident helped him to take a moment to reflect on his career and learn from it.

"I think at the end of the day, it's a job, but it's just a game," Brodie said. "I think it sort of opened my eyes to how seriously I've taken it throughout my whole life and how much I've maybe brought home with me depending on how the game went. I think maybe the more I can let things go the better it'll make me as a person and a player."