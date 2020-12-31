Calgary Flames sign first-round draft pick Connor Zary

·1 min read

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed forward Connor Zary to a three-year entry level contract.

Zary, who is currently playing for Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton, was Calgary's first-round pick (24th overall) in October's NHL entry draft.

According to the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, Zary's maximum compensation would be US$925,000 annually.

The six-foot, 185-pound centre from Saskatoon had 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games for the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers in 2019-20.

Zary had one assist in his first three games of the world junior tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

    Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.

  • Alberta approves NHL games for Edmonton, Calgary; feds waive 14-day quarantine rule

    The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada for training camp under "national interest grounds." 

  • Kyrie Irving pays off tuition for nine students at Lincoln University

    Kyrie Irving has donated over $2 million in 2020.

  • NBA will reportedly require players, staffers to wear contact tracing sensors

    Just like in the bubble over the summer, the NBA will reportedly require players and staffers to wear sensors to assist with contact tracing.

  • The 4 biggest problems plaguing the Raptors during winless start

    There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.

  • Report: Michael Richardson, Super Bowl champ with 1985 Bears, arrested on murder charge

    Former Bears cornerback Michael Richardson has reportedly been arrested in Phoenix in connection with the death of Ronald Like.

  • The 12 best teams in world juniors history

    Will the 2021 tournament submit an entry for the greatest teams ever assembled at the world junior championship?

  • Fantasy Hockey Top 300 draft rankings

    Are you taking Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon No. 1 overall in your fantasy hockey drafts? Our rankings can help you make a choice.

  • Yahoo Sports' Transcendent 12: Athletes who inspired us outside the lines in 2020

    Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.

  • Red Sox make Bianca Smith the first Black woman to coach in pro baseball history

    Bianca Smith worked for both the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Red Sox.

  • Becky Hammon's historic moment shows it's past time for men's pro sports to embrace female coaches

    What will truly change things, though, is the understanding that an entire industry is foolishly allowing past decisions to cloud future ones.

  • Colts focused on playoffs as Jags look to future in Week 17

    INDIANAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich made one thing perfectly clear this week. No scoreboard watching allowed Sunday.Sure, he knows Indianapolis needs help to make the playoffs. And yes, he realizes the results from three of the four other key games could be in before kickoff. Still, he wants his players to focus on the one thing they can control: beating Jacksonville.“The relevant scores will not be up on the scoreboard," Reich said after discussing the options with general manager Chris Ballard. “It’s a potential distraction. Maybe it’s not to all guys, but if it’s a distraction to one guy that’s one guy too many. It’s just better not to have them up there."Indianapolis could have avoided all this if it had protected a 17-point, third-quarter lead last week at Pittsburgh. Instead, the Steelers scored the final 21 points, sending Indy from sixth to eighth in the battle for the AFC's seven playoff spots.Pittsburgh and Buffalo, both 12-3, could lend a hand as they battle for the conference's No. 2 seed. The Steelers visit Cleveland, with Ben Roethlisberger and other regulars expected to sit out, while the Bills host Miami. The Browns, Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are all 10-5, like the Colts, but are ahead of Indy based on tiebreakers.The Colts could still win the AFC South title if Tennessee loses at Houston.But there is one common theme in each playoff chapter.“Every scenario involves the Colts beating the Jags," Philip Rivers said. “That’s the only one we have a say in, so I think we have to just be focused on what we can control, find a way to get win No. 11 and don’t be distracted by all the other games."The Jags (1-14) don't have much at stake.They've lost 14 straight, already won the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, and may be about to embark on a major off-season overhaul. General manager David Caldwell was fired, quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched, top rusher James Robinson won't play because of an ankle injury, and coach Doug Marrone could be gone soon, too.Marrone is just 12-35 since leading Jacksonville to the AFC championship game following the 2017 season.“I think obviously there will be change, I don’t know (how)," Marrone said. “I’m not informed of anything like that, but obviously there’s going to be a lot of change going on. But my whole focus is try to get this win."The Colts know this game is no gimme.Jacksonville has won the last two in this series and five of the last seven, including a 27-20 opening-day victory. So Reich's message is simple: Tune out the noise and finish the job.“It’s just better not to have them (the scores) up there," Reich said. “It can do nothing to add to what we have to do — focus our energy on Jacksonville."GLENNON AGAINVeteran quarterback Mike Glennon will make his second straight start and his fifth in six weeks in what is likely to be his final game with the Jags. Over the past 10 quarters, Glennon has thrown two TD passes, had six turnovers and was sacked for a safety.“Every opportunity you get to be a starting quarterback in this league, I don’t take that for granted,” Glennon said. “You never know when this chance is going to come again.”Glennon has played on three teams that earned the No. 1 overall draft pick. He started with Tampa Bay, which took Jameis Winston with the top pick in 2015. Glennon also was with Arizona, when it took Kyler Murray at No. 1 in 2019.THE REPLACEMENTLeft tackle Anthony Castonzo was scheduled to have season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday, leaving the Colts with a big hole for their most important game of the season.Castonzo's top backup, Le'Raven Clark, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon earlier this year. Will Holden, who replaced Castonzo last week, has been ruled out this week with a knee injury.Indy could start Chaz Green in Castonzo's spot. Reich also could use three-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in Castonzo's spot. Or the Colts could activate veteran Jared Veldheer, who was signed to the practice squad Thursday.DEFENSIVE DEMISEThe Colts appear to be a virtual lock to score 24 points for the eighth consecutive week.Jacksonville has given up at least 24 in each of its 14 losses, an NFL record. The only time it held an opponent to fewer than 24 points this season was the Week 1 win over Indy.“It’s been a tough year,” Jags defensive co-ordinator Todd Wash said. “It’s been frustrating, but at least hopefully we can go out on a good note versus Indy.”___AP Sports Writer Mark Long also contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMichael Marot, The Associated Press

  • Czech Republic hammers Austria to advance to quarterfinals at world juniors

    EDMONTON — The Czech Republic clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-0 win over Austria on Thursday. The Czech Republic went 2-2 in the preliminary round to lock up fourth place in five-team Group B. Austria was 0-4 this year and has not won any of its 21 games at the top level of the tournament. Austria scored just one goal in four games at Rogers Place. The Czech Republic outshot Austria 61-15. Martin Lang had two goals for the Czech Republic, while Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added singles. The Czech Republic will face the winner of Thursday's second game between Canada and Finland in the quarterfinals. The United States was scheduled to face Sweden in the final game of the preliminary round on Thursday night. The quarterfinals are Saturday, the semifinals are Monday and the final is Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Jason Garrett focused on Dallas, not on future with Giants

    With a potential playoff berth on the line and, of course, the game being against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants offensive co-ordinator Jason Garrett had no intention of talking about the future.Garrett, who coached the Cowboys for a decade, sidestepped questions on Thursday about whether he was either getting any feelers about a head coaching job or what his status is with the Giants after one season in which the offence has struggled.New York (5-10) ranks next to last in both offence and points scored (257) heading into Sunday's game against Dallas (6-9).It's been a strange year. New York lost star running back Saquon Barkley with a major knee injury after two games and had to play with an offensive line that now starts two rookies on the left side and a guy playing centre for the first time in his NFL career.Still, the NFC East is up for grabs. Washington (6-9) can win the division by beating Philadelphia on Sunday night. If it loses, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game wins the division.The coincidence of Dallas and New York playing in a big game and Garrett facing his old team is not lost on the 54-year-old, who recently was sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test.“Certainly, it’s interesting,” Garrett said before practice. “The circumstances are what they are, but we’re just excited to have this opportunity to be playing for potentially the division on Sunday. It’s been a funny year in the NFL, in the NFC East, all of that. You just keep trying to bang away and take advantage of your opportunities, and we certainly have a good one on Sunday.”Garrett certainly has had an interesting few weeks. He tested positive after a loss to the Cardinals on Dec. 13 and missed the home game against Cleveland the following weekend. Former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays that week.Garrett, who was isolated in a hotel room for 10 days, didn't experience many symptoms, other than noting he felt sluggish. He did prepare the offensive game plan and went over it remotely with the team. He was not allowed to attend the practices.“This has been an unconventional year for everybody, in and out of football,” said Garrett, who was back with the team last week in Baltimore. “Certainly during the football season, we’ve had to do things differently this year than we have in past years."Looking back on the season, Garrett said the offence has improved in several areas. The team is taking better care of the ball and penalties are down.“We have to play better,” he said. “We have to run it better, we have to throw it better, we have to score more points, and we have to contribute to winning in other ways too by being more productive. Guys have worked very hard to do that. At different times, we’ve played better than others. The last few weeks, we haven’t played as well as we need to play.”When asked about his future, Garrett would not bite. He has been that way all season, especially when he was asked about his time in Dallas and how his coaching tenure ended after last season.“Really, I’ve just tried to stay in the moment in any position I’ve had as a player or coach in the NFL, Garrett said. ”That’s typically when you play your best and coach your best. That’s really what I’m focused on."Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram said the players are confident in the system. The execution has been off at times.“We’ve shown that we can get rolling,” said Engram, who was limited at practice with an ankle injury for the second straight day. “We’ve shown what we can do in the run game. We’ve shown what we can do in the pass game. We just have to get back to the basics and execute on those small things that we’ve done in the past.”NOTES: WR Golden Tate (calf) and FB Eli Penny (illness) did not participate in practice for the second straight day. WR Sterling Shepard (rib) and S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) were limited again.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press

  • Washington gets 2nd chance to win NFC East at Philadelphia

    The last time Washington faced Philadelphia, the quarterbacks were Dwayne Haskins and Carson Wentz, and the Eagles were the team with playoff expectations.“It feels like five years ago,” Washington offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner said.Week 1 was 3 1/2 months ago, but everything has changed for the longtime division rivals going into the regular-season final. Haskins has been released; Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts; Philadelphia is eliminated from playoff contention; and Washington stands on the verge of winning the NFC East — if it can beat the Eagles on the road Sunday night."We understand the situation," running back J.D. McKissic said. “You can just tell guys are laser focused out there (at practice). There’s not much talking and when there is, it’s about football. Guys are just ready to play."Who plays at quarterback is still unclear between 36-year-old starter Alex Smith and December practice squad pickup Taylor Heinicke, who was taking online college classes when he got the call. Top receiver Terry McLaurin is also a question mark with an ankle injury that kept him out of Washington's first chance to clinch the division, a 20-13 home loss to Carolina last week.The challenge remains the same, only against an opponent motivated to play spoiler.“We’ve got to have a no hat rule this week," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “We can’t let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc.”Washington coach Ron Rivera has envisioned putting on NFC East champions garb since October when he benched Haskins — whom he has since released — to hand the No. 1 QB job to Kyle Allen. After Allen got hurt, the job fell to Smith, who hadn't started an NFL game since 2018 when he broke his right leg.Smith is 4-1 since taking over, and if he can play after missing the past two games with a strained calf in that leg that has a titanium rod in it, it's a huge advantage for Washington.“We all depend on each other,” Smith said. "Obviously, the quarterback touching the ball every play carries a lot of responsibility. A lot of people depend on you to go out there and make good decisions and be accurate with the football. That’s not something that I take lightly at all. For me, it’s a great responsibility and a great challenge.”Washington at 7-9 would be the third division champion with a losing record since realignment in 2002. The same goes for the 7-9 Dallas Cowboys or 6-10 New York Giants, who play Sunday afternoon, with the winner only capturing the NFC East if the Eagles ruin Washington's night.GIBSON THE KEYWhoever starts at QB, Washington could rely on the running game with rookie Antonio Gibson back from turf toe. Gibson has 11 touchdowns in 13 games.“Hopefully we’ll get him rolling and he’ll be good to go Sunday and he’ll give us everything he’s got,” Turner said.LOSING FEELINGEagles running back Miles Sanders didn’t go through a losing season in high school in Pittsburgh or college at Penn State or his rookie year in the NFL, so this “super disappointed” feeling is a first for him.“I believe that we’re a great football team," he said. "We just have to play smarter and that’s all around, pre-snap penalties, situational penalties, everything. But I do believe this is a great team and I do believe better days are coming.”Philadelphia won't make the playoffs for the first time since Pederson's first season in 2016. The Eagles won the 2017 NFL championship.DAVIS’ FINAL GAME?Washington linebacker Thomas Davis said this will be his final regular-season game and plans to wear cleats that commemorate his 16-year career. The cleats include references to Davis’ three ACL tears and recoveries, three Pro Bowl selections and his 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.“I’ve known for a long time, really coming into the season that I wanted this to be my last year,” said Davis, who played two seasons after initially considering retirement in 2018. “I’m 110% sure. There ain’t no coming back.”500 CLUBThe Eagles have allowed more than 500 total yards in consecutive losses to Arizona and Dallas. Kyler Murray threw for a career-best 406 yards and three TDs against a secondary missing three starters. Andy Dalton had 377 yards and three TDs, even though Darius Slay returned to help the depleted secondary.Whoever starts for Washington should have an opportunity to air it out against Philadelphia.“We’ve never really concerned ourselves too much with yards. It’s always been about points and things that affect points, third down and red zone and things like that,” defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz said. “We have to figure out a way to figure it out.”___AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Can Notre Dame compete with Alabama? Opposing coaches, scouts warn it may get ugly

    Can Notre Dame keep it close against Alabama? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with the two teams and they weren't exactly optimistic about the Irish's chances.

  • Off-season changes on tap as Jets, Patriots meet in finale

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If ever there was a year ripe for change at the top of AFC East it was this one.And heading into the final week of the regular season, a new standard bearer has emerged with the Buffalo Bills having claimed the division crown and the Miami Dolphins on the cusp of making the playoffs as well.Left out of the party are the New York Jets (2-13), who successfully avoided a winless season but are staring up from the bottom of the division for the fourth time in five seasons.And they have some unexpected company in the New England Patriots (6-9), whose 11-season reign atop the division came to an end following the departure of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay for this season.“I’ve been spoiled being a part of this organization — you have expectations, and those expectations centre around winning,” said Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater, who was drafted in 2008 and is the longest-tenured player on the roster. “We just haven’t done that this year. So it’s been frustrating in a lot of ways.”It’s created a matchup with the Jets on Sunday that is not so much a season finale as a prologue for what promises to be an off-season of upheaval for both teams.This will almost certainly be the final game for Jets coach Adam Gase, who after presiding over a franchise-worst 0-13 start, is likely to be fired after the game. He is 9-22 in two seasons in New York.The Patriots are facing another off-season in which they’ll have to figure out their starter at quarterback with Cam Newton’s one-year deal expiring. It's unlikely he ’ll return after a dismal 2020 that has seen him throw 10 interceptions to just five touchdowns.The game could also mark the Jets finale for quarterback Sam Darnold, whose future with the team is uncertain. With New York securing the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, it could opt to take a quarterback.“Whether it matters for the playoffs is not really relevant to us because, and I’ve said this a lot this year, we’re playing for our jobs,” Darnold said.GASE’S LAST STAND?If this does is the final game for Gase, one of the reasons will be how mightily New York’s offence has struggled under him. The Jets are on track to finish last in the NFL in total offence for the second straight year, which hasn’t previously happened in franchise history. With that ineptitude and Darnold not making big strides in his third season, Gase knows that’s on him.“You can go through the games, just like going down the schedule, you think back like, ‘OK, this is why this went the way it did,’” Gase said. “It’s kind of irrelevant at this point when you get to this late in the season. Yeah, there’s going to be a lot of things you wish you could change, but you can’t, so you’ve got to learn from them as it’s going on and try to adjust throughout the season. I think somewhat we did.”STIDHAM TIME?One of the biggest questions in New England since the Patriots were eliminated from post-season contention was whether coach Bill Belichick would use the final two games to give backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham some extra playing time.Newton started last week against Buffalo, but after the Patriots fell behind he was pulled in favour Stidham. Belichick has been mum about who his plans, and Stidham said he would like to be on the field.“I would absolutely love to have that opportunity, but again, that’s not in my control and I’m not going to focus on it," Stidham said. “I prepare like I’m the starter, even going back to last year. That’s how I’ve always prepared each and every week. So, that’s not going to change my mindset and I’m just going to keep grinding and get better.”BACKFIELD SHUFFLEFrank Gore is on injured reserve with a bruised lung and rookie La’Mical Perine is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the first Jets player to test positive for the coronavirus during the season.That leaves the backfield duties to Ty Johnson and Josh Adams on Sunday. When the 37-year-old Gore went out with a concussion in Week 13 against Las Vegas, Johnson (104 yards and a TD on 22 carries) and Adams (74 yards, eight carries) picked up the slack.When Johnson sees Gore’s career rushing numbers — exactly 16,000 yards, joining Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton as the only player to reach the mark — he’s amazed. And he doesn’t anticipate being able to match that.“Oh, hell no,” Johnson said with a smile. “Those are dreams and goals to aspire, but only three people have done that so far, feel me? It definitely speaks a lot about him and the other guys in that category. It’s really crazy, to be honest. ... You’ve got to tip your hat off to Frank for that, for sure.”___AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKyle Hightower, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Basketball waiver wire pickups: Last call on Tyrese Haliburton

    With the first week of the 2020-21 NBA regular season in the books, here's your first set of waiver wire adds to consider.

  • Browns can cap 2020 turnaround with win over rival Steelers

    CLEVELAND — One win separates the Browns from completing their turnaround.All it's going to take for them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL's longest post-season drought, return to relevance, and post their most wins in the regular season since 1994, is a victory over Pittsburgh.That rarely happens.Anyway, they've got to deal with COVID-19 first.Cleveland's topsy-turvy regular season can reach a stirring — and maybe cathartic — crescendo Sunday as the Browns face their dreaded rival. The Steelers have spent the past 20-plus years bullying them while flaunting all those Vince Lombardi trophies and Super Bowl rings.It's right there for the Browns (10-5), who can end nearly two decades of failure and frustration by beating the Steelers for just the eighth time in 44 games since 1999. Three seasons removed from 0-16, Cleveland can exorcise demons for players and fans.“I know guys who have been here and just hearing from how they talked about it,” said Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb. "We have never been in this position before so we are playing for those guys, playing for everyone in this city and playing for each other.”Pittsburgh would like to inflict even more pain.“It’s a lot of motivation," said Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who has vowed to discontinue his pregame logo dancing routine. "For a lot of us, it’s more so being an AFC North division team and knocking them out of the playoffs.”The Steelers, who clinched the AFC North last week and clobbered Cleveland 38-7 in October, are helping the Browns' cause by resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other prominent starters. Pittsburgh will start backup QB Mason Rudolph, who has a history with Cleveland's Myles Garrett after their ugly helmet-swinging scuffle a year ago.Garrett was suspended six games by the league for striking Rudolph and has spent the past year rehabilitating his image. Same for Rudolph, who was fined $50,000, accused by Garrett of making a racial slur, and hasn't played well when called upon.Under normal circumstances, this Rudolph-Garrett reunion in Cleveland, would be top billing.But 2020's many twists have changed that."That is so far in our rearview mirror that we can’t see it,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, also expected to give league sacks leader T.J. Watt the day off.For Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Sunday's game will cap another turbulent week in his first season on the job. After putting together a game plan, he dealt with numerous disruptions and delays due with his team in the throes of a COVID-19 flare-up.The Browns will be without four regulars at least, but they are expected to have back their top four wide receivers, whose absence last week as high-risk contacts deprived quarterback Baker Mayfield of playmakers in a shocking loss to the New York Jets.True to his nature, Stefanski remained stoic amid the COVID chaos.“We will be prepared,” he said.UP AND RUNNINGThe Browns didn't have Chubb in their first meeting with the Steelers, who held Cleveland to 75 yards rushing. Chubb's back and starting right guard Wyatt Teller return after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.Cleveland gained only 45 yards last week against the Jets, but Teller and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was held out with COVID-19 symptoms, should reignite the Browns' running attack.“Jedrick and Wyatt are special players for us,” Mayfield said. “They are vital parts of our offence.”T.J.’S TIMEWatt finished third in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. His teammates and his coach are campaigning for him to reach the top spot in 2020.Watt’s 15 sacks lead the league and he’s been disruptive weekly even with good friend and fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree being lost for the season with a torn ACL. Watt has at least a half-sack in 11 of 15 games, including two last week against Indianapolis.“T.J. is visiting from another planet, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “He has freakishly unique talent coupled with freakishly unique work habits and mindset."BAKER'S BLUNDERSMayfield's three fumbles last week were costly. He was twice stripped in the pocket and he coughed up the ball on a late fourth-down sneak, clinching the Jets' second win.Mayfield was critical of himself following the game, saying he “failed” the Browns.His mood wasn't much better by midweek, but he was motivated to come out swinging against the Steelers.“I have had my back against the wall many a time in my life," he said. “I think I handle that type of stuff correctly.”RUST PROOF?The last time the Steelers gave Roethlisberger the week off heading into the playoffs, things didn’t go so well. Roethlisberger sat out the 2017 finale — an overtime victory versus Cleveland — with the second seed in the AFC and a first-round bye already assured.The siesta seemed to blunt Pittsburgh’s momentum. The Steelers sputtered out of the gate against Jacksonville in the divisional round, falling behind by three touchdowns in a stunning 45-42 loss.Roethlisberger isn’t concerned about history repeating itself, pointing out this layoff won’t be as long.“Having two weeks off is good," he said. "It makes your body feel good, but you can get a little bit rusty. Only having one week will be just fine. I don’t foresee that being an issue. If anything it will actually be good to physically get myself kind of recovered and back at it.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Mississippi State and Tulsa players wildly brawl after Bulldogs' Armed Forces Bowl win

    It was ugly. Really, really ugly.