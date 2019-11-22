Calgary Flames set embarrassing franchise record in sixth consecutive loss

It's not the kind of record the Calgary Flames wanted to set.

Not only did the team's 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday extended their losing streak to six games, but it marked an entirely separate low: the Flames haven't even held the lead in nearly that entire timeframe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The last time Bill Peters' team held any sort of lead was during their 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 7, when Sean Monahan scored a go-ahead goal halfway through the second period.

Since then? Six consecutive losses. Calgary has been outscored 23-5 in those games. They have not played even with the score tied since a Nov. 9 game against St. Louis went to overtime (the Flames lost 3-2). The Flames have been shut out in three straight road games for the first time in franchise history.

Calgary players reportedly held their second closed-door meeting in the locker room in just eight games after the latest beating, in which team captain Mark Giordano told reporters they offered "just a lot of honesty" to one another.

Head coach Peters told reporters on Nov. 5 that the Flames "need more out of some veteran guys" amid their ugly downward trajectory, disappointing for a group that expected to contend as the Western Conference's team to beat again this season.

Story continues

The team will need to find that "more" soon or face season-defining consequences. After all, a certain team east of Alberta just recently went 400 minutes without holding a lead, and their coach was fired.