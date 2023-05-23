Calgary Flames set to announce next general manager, hockey ops changes

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have called a news conference this afternoon to announce the club's general manager and changes to the hockey operations department.

Former GM Brad Treliving departed the NHL club in April after nine seasons.

Don Maloney has been the team's interim GM. Multiple reports have pegged Craig Conroy as Treliving's successor.

Conroy's served in the Flames' front office for the last dozen years, including the last nine as assistant GM.

The 51-year-old from Potsdam, N.Y., played just over 1,000 NHL games, half of them with the Flames.

Choosing a new head coach will be the new GM's first order of business. Darryl Sutter was fired earlier this month after the Flames fell two points short of the playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press