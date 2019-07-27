Flames re-sign Rittich to 2-year, $5.5M contract to avoid salary arbitration

"Big Save Dave" is staying in Calgary. (Getty)

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year, $5.5 million contract, avoiding a salary arbitration date that was set for July 29th.

BIG. SAVE. DAVE.



The #Flames have re-signed David Rittich to a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.75M! pic.twitter.com/1B8GpRly1f — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 27, 2019

The 26-year-old net minder stepped into a backup role behind Mike Smith during the 2017-18 season where he started 16 games. The Czech’s breakthrough came last year, when he set a career-high 42 starts as a duo with Smith.

Rittich recorded his personal bests with a save percentage of .911 and a goals against average of 2.61, helping Calgary secure top spot in the Pacific. He was 27-9-5 while recording one shutout in the regular season, and did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Looks like David Rittich and Cam Talbot will enter the season as a true 1a/1b — order to be determined — as Rittich avoid arbitration by agreeing to a two-year deal that will pay him $2.75M, the identical AAV that Talbot will also make in 2019-20. That’s $5.5M for the Flames duo. — Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) July 27, 2019

Signed as an undrafted free agent by Calgary in 2016, Rittich will be a UFA when his new contract expires in two years.

The #Flames re-signed 26 y/o David Rittich to a 2 year $2.75M cap hit deal.



Rep’d by Craig Oster @TheHockeyAgency https://t.co/dD6TDwJu3i — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 27, 2019

