Flames re-sign Rittich to 2-year, $5.5M contract to avoid salary arbitration

Ailish Forfar
NHL Editor
Yahoo Sports Canada
"Big Save Dave" is staying in Calgary. (Getty)
"Big Save Dave" is staying in Calgary. (Getty)

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year, $5.5 million contract, avoiding a salary arbitration date that was set for July 29th.

The 26-year-old net minder stepped into a backup role behind Mike Smith during the 2017-18 season where he started 16 games. The Czech’s breakthrough came last year, when he set a career-high 42 starts as a duo with Smith.

Rittich recorded his personal bests with a save percentage of .911 and a goals against average of 2.61, helping Calgary secure top spot in the Pacific. He was 27-9-5 while recording one shutout in the regular season, and did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by Calgary in 2016, Rittich will be a UFA when his new contract expires in two years.

