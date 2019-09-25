Flames ink Matthew Tkachuk to 3-year bridge deal

Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames reached a three-year deal on Wednesday. (Getty)

The Calgary Flames have ended their standoff with restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk as the two sides came to terms on a three-year contract extension Wednesday morning.

The deal is worth a total of $21 million — an AAV of $7 million per season. The third year, per TSN’s Darren Dreger, is worth $9 million, setting the base for his fourth-year qualifying offer which could take him right into unrestricted free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, with a Year 4 QO of $9M, this could be a four-year, $30M deal that walks Tkachuk to UFA. Obviously, CGY will try to lock him up on long term deal in two years. https://t.co/LJAJ5r59G7 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 25, 2019

Both team and player seemed to be at a stalemate with the latter skating in London, Ont., with former OHL teammates as his agent and the Flames tried to bang out a deal with the regular season rapidly approaching.

The 21-year-old Tkachuk posted career highs across the board last season, netting 34 goals — good for second most among Flames skaters — and adding 43 helpers for 77 points in his third NHL campaign.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports