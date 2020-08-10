Calgary Flames hit the road against Dallas Stars

Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Dallas and Calgary begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Calgary Flames. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in Western Conference games. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Flames are 13-10-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has surrendered 35 power-play goals, stopping 82.1% of opponent opportunities.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 29 points. John Klingberg has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 61 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 38 assists. Mikael Backlund has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Stars: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Flames: Averaging 4.0 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.0 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Tyler Seguin: day to day (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.

