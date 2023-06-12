Calgary Flames hire Ryan Huska as head coach

The Calgary Flames hired Ryan Huska to be their next head coach on Monday, opting to stay in-house after missing the playoffs this season.

Huska has coached in the Flames organization since taking over as head coach of Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate in 2014-15.

He joined the Flames as an assistant coach in 2018.

"Following a detailed search process, today we are proud to introduce Ryan Huska as head coach of the Calgary Flames," said Craig Conroy, who was named Flames general manager last month.

"While continuity and familiarity are a benefit, we have witnessed first-hand Ryan's work ethic; he is a clear communicator who builds trust with his players; and he's a critical thinker with a plan.

"Ryan provides 11 seasons of bench experience as a head coach from the WHL and the AHL and over 20 years coaching in total, including knowledge gained as an assistant coach in Calgary for the past five seasons.

“Ryan has earned this opportunity and we are confident he is the right coach for our team."

Huska went 303-164-37 in seven seasons as a head coach in the Western Hockey League and

135-118-27 in four years in the AHL.

He never had a losing record in any of those 11 seasons and reached the playoffs eight times.

"I'm honoured to have earned the trust of Flames ownership, of Craig and the entire management group to coach this team," Huska said.

"My position coming into this is a little different than most as I know our players very well. We have good people in our dressing room, excellent hockey players who want to win.

“My job is to inspire them every single day to help get our team to the next level."

Huska takes over for Darryl Sutter, who led Calgary to a 38-27-17 record last season.

The Flames went 50-21-11 in in 2021-22 to finish with 111 points – the second-most in franchise history - before being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference semifinals.