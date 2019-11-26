Flames GM Brad Treliving addresses Bill Peters' alleged use of racial slur

After the Calgary Flames’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, general manager Brad Treliving addressed questions regarding racist allegations made against head coach Bill Peters by former player Akim Aliu.

“During tonight’s game, I was made aware of a tweet from former player Akim Aliu,” Treliving stated to reporters. “Obviously, we’re playing, so I haven’t had a chance to sit down with Bill [Peters] or our people internally to talk about this and get to the bottom of it. I would say we take these matters very, very seriously.

“And so until such time as we have a chance to speak about it internally, we obviously wanted to address you people, we’re aware of it, made aware of it during the game this evening. And, like I said, haven’t had a chance to talk to Bill, I will be doing that. And until such time we won’t have further comment about it. But we will address it and get back to you people once we have a chance to speak internally.”

Earlier Monday evening, Aliu sent out a string of tweets claiming that Peters used a racial slur numerous times when coaching him.

Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Pro career — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Although not mentioned by name in his tweets, it’s pretty apparent that Aliu is referring to Peters. Aliu was coached by Peters in his rookie season of the AHL in 2009-10 as a member of the Rockford IceHogs.

Calgary did not make Peters available for comment on Monday following the game against Pittsburgh, according to Adam Gretz of NBC Sports.

