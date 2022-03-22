Calgary Flames file lawsuit against insurers for $125 million in losses due to COVID

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames organization has filed a lawsuit against its insurers for an estimated $125 million in losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Hockey League halted the hockey season in March 2020 because of the virus, resulting in the Flames playing a reduced number of games without fan attendance.

The statement of claim, filed March 10, states the Flames suffered "massive losses" without the ability to host fans, while racking up spending to ensure a safe return to the stadium when permitted.

Plaintiffs allege the insurers decided COVID-19 does not cause physical loss or damage.

Named in the lawsuit are Westport Insurance Corporation, Royal and Sun Alliance, Liberty Mutual, Aviva, Northbridge General and Can-Sure Underwriting.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and statements of defence have yet to be filed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press